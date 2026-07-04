Former Oregon center Nate Bittle's path to professional basketball hasn't been the straightforward journey many expected, but the seven-footer now has an opportunity to prove he belongs at the next level.

After going undrafted in the 2026 NBA Draft, Bittle quickly found a landing spot by signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Toronto Raptors. While the agreement doesn't guarantee him a roster spot, it gives the former Duck a chance to showcase his skills throughout the NBA Summer League and later during training camp.

Oregon center Nate Bittle cheers as a foul is called as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on March 7, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After a college career plagued by injuries, Summer League now becomes Bittle's first opportunity to show that he is healthy and capable of earning a place within Toronto's organization.

Here's everything fans need to know about when Bittle will take the court and what to expect from his path to the NBA.

How to Watch Former Oregon Ducks Center Nate Bittle at NBA Summer League

Bittle and the Raptors are guaranteed four Summer League games in Las Vegas before any potential tournament or consolation matchups.

July 10: vs. Boston Celtics — 6 p.m. PT (ESPN)

vs. Boston Celtics — 6 p.m. PT (ESPN) July 11: vs. Houston Rockets — 6:30 p.m. PT (Prime)

vs. Houston Rockets — 6:30 p.m. PT (Prime) July 13: vs. Indiana Pacers — 1:30 p.m. PT (ESPN2)

vs. Indiana Pacers — 1:30 p.m. PT (ESPN2) July 16: vs. Miami Heat — 6 p.m. PT (ESPN2)

Mar 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) is defended by Maryland Terrapins center Collin Metcalf (45) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toronto could also play one additional game between July 17 and 19, depending on its performance during the tournament.

Nate Bittle's Path to Summer League

After averaging 14.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and nearly two blocks per game during the 2024-25 season, he declared for the NBA Draft before ultimately returning to Oregon for one final year in hopes of improving his draft stock.

An injured Nate Bittle, center, joins his Oregon teammates before the game against Michigan Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Instead, injuries and a disappointing season for the Ducks altered those plans. Oregon finished with just 12 wins, while Bittle missed time with a lower leg and ankle injury before returning late in the year. Although he still averaged nearly 17 points and seven rebounds per game, the injury affected his pre-draft process and contributed to him going undrafted.

Toronto moved quickly after the draft, signing the 7-foot center to an Exhibit 10 contract. The non-guaranteed deal gives Bittle an opportunity to compete during Summer League and training camp with hopes of earning either a standard NBA contract or a two-way deal with the Raptors and Raptors 905.

Who Will Nate Bittle Be Competing With For Playing Time?

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the nineteenth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Santa Clara forward Allen Graves after he was selected by the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bittle will battle for frontcourt minutes alongside several young players on Toronto's Summer League roster.

Former first-round pick Collin Murray-Boyles and 2026 first-round selection Allen Graves are expected to receive significant opportunities as the Raptors continue developing their young core.

While those players are already part of Toronto's long-term plans, Bittle brings a different skill set. His combination of size, floor spacing and rim protection gives him a chance to carve out a role if he can prove he's healthy and productive throughout Summer League.

For Bittle, the next several weeks represent more than just exhibition games. They'll be his first opportunity to show Toronto — and the rest of the NBA — that he belongs at the professional level.

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