Oregon Ducks Star Nate Bittle's NBA Draft Future Coming Into Focus

The 2026 NBA Draft is just around the corner, and despite having one of their most frustrating seasons in program history under coach Dana Altman, there is one Oregon Ducks star who could be selected. According to CBS Sports' Adam Finkelstein's latest full NBA Mock Draft, Oregon star center Nate Bittle is projected to be selected at No. 49 overall in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft.

This would be a suitable matchup for Bittle, giving him the opportunity, if he lives up to his full potential, to play behind three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. In a season that was filled with frustration for the Ducks, Bittle led Oregon despite missing a month due to a foot injury in mid-January against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Nate Bittle's Career With Oregon

Feb 25, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) greets fans after a win over the Wisconsin Badgers 85-71 at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

In 25 games played last season for the Ducks, Bittle averaged 16.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game for Oregon, shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Bittle was named third-team All-Big Ten and to the Big Ten All-Defensive team.

During his five seasons with the Ducks, Bittle improved every season in an Oregon uniform, and he looks to bring the skills that he developed at Oregon to the Nuggets if they select him in the second round of the draft.

If drafted in the second round by the Nuggets or any other NBA team, Bittle would be the first Oregon player to be selected since former guard Chris Duarte was picked by the Indiana Pacers with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Duarte's NBA career did not pan out well as a lottery pick, and Bittle looks to avoid the same fate.

How Bittle Stacks Up Against Two Former Oregon Stars In NBA

Apr 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

As for Bittle’s potential in the NBA, the former Oregon center looks to have a similar impact as two other former Oregon stars, Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard and Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks.

Both Brooks and Pritchard are coming off impressive seasons for their respective NBA teams. This past season with the Celtics, Pritchard averaged 17.0 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game. With the Suns, Brooks averaged 20.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. Both players played under Altman at Oregon and can attribute their NBA success to the skills they developed with the Ducks. Bittle aims to have the same success.

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) celebrates a shot against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bittle’s performance at the recent NBA 2026 G-League combine showed mixed signs of his potential success at the professional level. In the combine, Bittle measured in at 6-11.5, 253 pounds with a wing span of 7-6. Bittle, however, struggled at the vertical jump as his was among the worst in the combine.

The 2026 NBA Draft is scheduled to begin on June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The second round, in which Bittle will likely be selected, is scheduled for the next day. The draft can be watched on ABC and ESPN starting at 8 p.m. ET.

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