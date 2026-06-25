Oregon Ducks' Nate Bittle Signs NBA Contract After Going Undrafted

Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle may have gone undrafted in the 2026 NBA Draft, but the seven-footer will still get his shot in the NBA with an Eastern Conference franchise.

The Toronto Raptors have signed Bittle to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to 247Sports' Dushawn London.

Oct 15, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković looks on from the bench during an NBA game against the Boston Celtics at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

An Exhibit 10 is a one-year, non-guaranteed training camp deal that pays the league minimum salary. This partnership gives Bittle a chance of possibly making Toronto's 2026-27 opening day roster on a standard contract or spending the majority of his time with their G League affiliate, the Raptors 905, on a two-way contract.

The Raptors currently have two of the maximum three players signed to a two-way deal. If he’s waived before the start of the regular season, Bittle would most likely join a G League roster as a full-time player.

Bittle's first opportunity in a Raptors uniform will come at the 2026 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada, which runs from July 9 through 19.

Oregon center Nate Bittle celebrates a shot as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on March 7, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Injury-Riddled Upperclassmen Seasons for Nate Bittle

The 23-year-old's biggest question mark surrounding his future professional career is his durability at the five spot against the toughest, meanest big men the league has to offer through an 82-game schedule across six to eight months.

Bittle dealt with numerous setbacks during the 2023-24 and 2025-26 seasons, spanning from a broken wrist, a severe gastrointestinal illness, and a recurring left ankle/foot issue.

When on the floor and healthy in the 2024-25 campaign, he was one of the more effective stretch giants that the college basketball game had to offer. In a full season with Oregon's first year associated with the Big Ten Conference, the Central Point, Oregon, native collected 14.2 points on a shooting split of 51.1 percent from the field, 33.6 percent out beyond the arc, and 81.1 percent at the charity stripe across 35 starts.

Feb 28, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Arrinten Page (22) defends Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Bittle has well-adjusted to the ask of modern-day stretch bigs and rim protectors over the last four years, extending his range out to the perimeter. Along with that, he makes himself indispensable as a willing rebounder and 'fly swatter' at the other end of the floor.

During the course of his last 60 starts in the past two seasons, Bittle averaged 7.3 rebounds and nearly two blocks per game for the Ducks. The gift has always been there for the 2021 McDonald's All-American from Crater High School; it comes down to sustainability at his larger-than-life size. The big heads in the NBA will immediately question if he can deal with the physicality, even the travel grind that the league forces on its athletes.

Nate Bittle's Performance at G League Combine

On Day 1 of the G League Combine in Chicago, Illinois, the 2025 All-Big Ten Third Team member went through the measurement/drill process and had the longest wingspan amongst all participants, but the worst vertical jumps at the event.

6-11.5 height

253.8-pounds

7-6 wingspan

26.5-inch no-step vertical jump

Feb 7, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) reacts to a three-point shot during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

During the Day 1 scrimmage, Bittle came out of the gates hot with nine points on 4-for-5 field goals and 1-for-2 on three-pointers, plus seven rebounds in just 12 minutes off the bench. What stood out was his ability to keep up with the pace of the game and run the floor hard repeatedly.

On Day 2's scrimmage, Bittle had a much worse overall performance in a similar span allowed, with just four points on 2-for-7 field goals and 0-for-4 on three-pointers in 12 minutes off the bench. He has the capability to swat anyone's shot, but misses that defensive explosiveness one would want out of an NBA-level big man when going from one low-block to the other.

If healthy for long stretches and his physical development continues to progress, Bittle has the chance to compete at the biggest stage after some time is spent in the G League.

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