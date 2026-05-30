Nate Bittle Could Snap Oregon Ducks’ NBA Draft Dry Spell

The 2026 NBA Draft is getting closer, with it scheduled to begin on June 23.

Is Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle projected to be the first Duck selected in five years?

Nate Bittle's NBA Draft Projection

Oregon center Nate Bittle passes the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on March 7, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nate Bittle spent five seasons with the Ducks from 2021-2026. In his final season in Eugene in 2025-26, Bittle averaged 16.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game. In 2025, Bittle was named Third-team All-Big Ten and Big Ten All-Defensive Team.

He was invited to the 2026 G-League Combine. At this combine, Bittle measured in a 6-11.5, 253 pounds with a wing span of 7-6.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Woo, Bittle is the No. 61 overall ranked prospect in this NBA Draft class. CBS Sports has a similar ranking for Bittle, slating him as the No. 56 prospect in the class. If this big board were to play out exactly based on their rankings of players, Bittle would be a coin-flip to get selected.

The NBA Draft consists of two rounds with 30 picks in each round, totaling 60 total players selected. With Bittle’s big board ranking being in the late 50’s and early 60’s, him being drafted could go either way.

Oregon Ducks Draft Drought

Dec 16, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Bulls guard Chris Duarte (27) takes a jump shot during the warmup before a game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

It has been a while since an Oregon Duck heard his name called in the NBA Draft. There have been zero Oregon players selected in each of the past four NBA Drafts. One would have to go back to 2021 to find the last Oregon player selected on draft night. That would be former Ducks forward Chris Duarte, who was selected No. 13 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers.

Oregon was on a hot streak of having players drafted from 2017-2021. In total, there were seven Ducks selected in these five drafts. The two most notable players selected that are still everyday players in the league are Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard and Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks.

Payton Pritchard

Apr 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) reacts after making a three point basket before the buzzer at the end of the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Payton Pritchard was selected No. 26 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics after playing for Oregon from 2016-2020. He has made a name for himself in Boston, being one of their most reliable scorers off the bench. He was named the 2025 NBA Sixth Man of the Year and was a member of the Celtics 2024 NBA Championship team.

In 2025-26 Pritchard averaged 17.0 points per game. He had made a case that he’s the best former Duck in the NBA right now along with Dillon Brooks.

Dillon Brooks

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dillon Brooks was selected No. 45 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets. Brooks has bounced around the league but he is now coming off arguably his best season.

In 2023, Brooks was named NBA All-Defensive Second Team and in 2025-26, he had his most points per game as a pro, averaging 20.2 for the Phoenix Suns.

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