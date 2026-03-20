Luke Combs Reveals Favorite Oregon Ducks Sneaker

Country music superstar Luke Combs once sang "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma," but the singer recently revealed he's got love for the Oregon Ducks.

In a recent video for GQ's popular segment, "10* Things [Celebrity Name] Can't Live Without," Combs highlighted a couple of products with roots in Oregon, including the Nike Air Max 90 "Grateful Duck" sneakers from Oregon football's 2025-2026 season. Combs also showcased Stumptown Coffee, a brand rooted in Portland, Oregon.

"I don't wear tennis shoes all the time but when I do, I want people to know," Combs said regarding his affinity for brightly -colored kicks.

Luke Combs poses in the media center backstage after winning his second straight Entertainer of the Year to go along with the Album of the Year during the 56th annual CMA Awards show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Nov. 9, 2022. | Andrew Nelles / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Luke Combs Gives Love to Oregon Ducks With Shoe Pick

Not only does Combs acknowledge the loud tie dye colorway the "Grateful Ducks" kicks show off, he also spoke at length about the history behind each of the details commemorating rock band The Grateful Dead and their roots in the Eugene, Oregon community.

"These are called the Grateful Ducks," Combs said while displaying the sneakers. "You got the bears in the form of The Duck inside. On the back you've kind of got the Grateful Dead 1990. So these are, I mean, 1990, the year I was born, but obviously commemorating the history show The Dead did in Oregon's football stadium in 1990. So, got some flare."

Another fun tidbit, the reason the Air Max 90's were chosen for the "Grateful Ducks" collection due to Grateful Dead's front man Jerry Garcia once having a soft spot for the sneaker.

"They're the kind of perfect mix to me of, you know, I could work out in these if I wanted to, but they could also be like a straight up street wear look if that's what you're going for. It's a very versatile shoe. So if I happen to have a pair on, and I was like, well okay, we're outta town and I brought a pair of boots and a pair of these. Anything I can't do in my boots basically that we would be doing on the road, I know I can do in these," Combs added pointing to the "Grateful Duck" kicks.

The Oregon Athletic Department's official Instagram later posted a snippet of the video on their page.

April 25: Luke Combs – Ohio Stadium | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Luke Combs Has a History of Duck Fandom

This isn't the first time the Appalachian State alumni showed love to the Oregon Ducks. In 2022, Combs joins the ESPN College Gameday crew as the guest picker on-site for his alma mater.

During the famous game picks segment, Combs was the only commentator on the desk to chose the then No. 25 Oregon Ducks in their Sept. game at Autzen Stadium against the then No. 12 BYU Cougars. Oregon won that game against the Cougars 41-20.

Combs also performed at Matthew Knight Arena on Sept. 28, 2021 for his "What You See is What You Get Tour," and stopped in Portland, Oregon for several other previous concerts.

The Kau Family flashes the “O” from the stands at Autzen Stadium during the game against Oklahoma State. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Grateful Ducks Selling Out Fast

According to the Rolling Stone, the second installment of the "Grateful Ducks" collection is selling out fast. The first capsule collection for Oregon football was followed up by a collection for both Oregon basketball squads, showing a design cohesion throughout the athletic department.