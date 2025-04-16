5-Star Quarterback Recruit Ryder Lyons Visits Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning
The spring has become one of the most important times of the recruiting calendar, especially for quarterbacks that are looking to commit on the earlier side. For 2026 five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons, he was back on the Oregon Ducks' campus to check out the Ducks and spring practice. The elite quarterback confirmed the visit with a post on his social media from Eugene..
In addition to the Ducks, Lyons is also considering USC, BYU, Ohio State, Michigan, and Ole Mis for his college destination. Before his visit to Oregon, Lyons was in Ann Arbor, checking out the Michigan Wolverines' program.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff previously held a commitment from four-star quarterback Jonas Williams before he flipped to the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley. Even prior to Williams' decision to flip away from the Ducks' recruiting class, Oregon had been recruiting both Lyons and fellow five-star quarterback Jared Curtis.
With Lyons on campus, the Ducks have made it clear that they are still recruiting the five-star quarterback as they also await Curtis' decision, scheduled for May 5
As a result, it appears as though Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein are hoping to land either Curtis or Lyons in the 2026 recruiting class. Lyons has yet to set a timeline on his decision date whereas Curtis is announcing in May, choosing between Oregon and the Georgia Bulldogs.
According to On3, Curtis is ranked slightly higher as the No. 1 quarterback and No. 6 overall recruit in the rankings. Lyons, on the other hand, is the No. 4 signal caller and the No. 10 prospect regardless of position. It seems as though the Ducks can't go wrong, but they must sign one of either Lyons or Curtis first.
Signing both seems unlikely, even despite the fact that Lyons is expected to complete a religious mission which would delay his arrival in Eugene.
MORE: Why Defensive Lineman Bear Alexander Transferred To Oregon Ducks From USC Trojans
MORE: Nico Iamaleava Contacted Oregon Ducks Before Entering Transfer Portal
MORE: Terrance Ferguson's Message To Oregon Ducks Fans, Autzen Stadium Ahead Of NFL Draft
The Ducks have upperclassmen quarterbacks Dante Moore and Austin Novosad on the roster for 2025, and underclassmen Luke Moga and Akili Smith Jr. are learning the system while providing valuable depth. Will Curtis or Lyons come in and compete for the starting job after the 2026 season?
In the past, Lyons has spoken highly of the Ducks coaching staff, most recently in a March interview with On3.
“Coach Stein, coach Lanning, how they’re doing as a program, they’re just building and building," Lyons told On3. "Me and coach Stein have a great relationship, probably the best out of any other coaches."
"How they’re recruiting, a lot of people like to say it’s all Phil Knight money, but they don’t really understand how good they recruit … their culture is probably one of the best I’ve seen. How they play as a team, how they interact with each other," Lyons continued.
After a couple of spring visits, will Lyons be any closer to a decision? Curtis' announcement on May 5 could play a huge role in Oregon's recruitment of Lyons.