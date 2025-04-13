Terrance Ferguson's Message To Oregon Ducks Fans, Autzen Stadium Ahead Of NFL Draft
Former Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson's love for Eugene and Ducks fans is deeply rooted. Early mornings and tireless, dedicated, hard work, Ferguson poured into the Oregon football program for four seasons. The Colorado-native treasured his time wearing the "O" and hearing the roar of 54,000 rowdy fans in Autzen Stadium.
Ferguson will hear his name called in the 2025 NFL Draft, making his childhood dreams come true. But first, he has a message for devoted Ducks fans.
"The people, the fans. Autzen is a special place," Ferguson told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "I love playing there, it's the best place to play every Saturday. The fans are always electric. It doesn't matter who we're playing. It's sold out. It's one of those places that they come and show out no matter who we're playing, how good we are."
"Obviously, we've been good in the past years, but (the fans) are always there, and they're faithful, and they make it loud," Ferguson continued. "It's not as many fans as some of these other big stadiums, but definitely the loudest place I've been in. It's hard to hear, even when you're on offense. "
Ferguson named the Ohio State game as the loudest game he's ever played in. It's an electric atmosphere he will not forget. A game that came down to the final seconds, the crowd undeniably did play a role in the upset-victory over the Buckeyes last October.
"I'm going to miss a lot," Ferguson said. "The people and the Oregon program poured into me. I'm forever a Duck and grateful for the opportunity to go play at that University... Obviously the fans, they made it special since I came in as a 220 pound tight end as a freshman. All the way through my four years, (the fans) have been special and very caring people. I'm definitely going to miss the Duck fans and everything to do with Oregon."
A fan-favorite and team leader, Ferguson will undoubtedly be missed in Eugene. Ferguson broke the Oregon all-time records for career receptions (134) and receiving touchdowns (16) by a tight end, and finished second all-time in career receiving yards (1,537) by a tight end.
When asked about those records and his Oregon legacy, Ferguson smiles and gives the credit to his teammates.
“I wanted to leave Oregon a better place than I found it,” Ferguson told Amaranthus. “It's a historic program. Being able to be part of those elite teams - that was the best part. The records were just a part of that. I ended up with some good quarterbacks to throw me the ball.”
Good news is, Ducks fans can still cheer on Ferguson on Sunday's. His is a projected day two NFL draft pick, meaning rounds 2-3.
Ahead of the NFL Draft, Ferguson has met with the Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans and the Carolina Panthers. He also had dinner with New York Jets tight ends coach Jeff Blasko in Eugene after Oregon Ducks Pro Day.
He trained at California Strength in Los Gatos, California and is now in his home state, training in Denver, Colorado to get ready for the draft. He's been reunited and working out with Denver quarterback Bo Nix, his former Oregon teammate, the last couple weeks in Denver.
To add to the exciting era, Ferguson and his fiance, Sophia, will be getting married this summer. The wedding will be in Denver at a ranch. With all the moving parts and intense draft prep, Ferguson calls Sophia "his rock." He proposed in July of 2024 in Telluride, Colorado.
Ferguson has boosted his draft stock over the last couple of months. After a successful Senior Bowl, he grabbed headlines at the NFL combine. Ferguson sprinted for the fastest 40-yard dash from a tight end (4.63-seconds) and highest vertical leap (39-inch) from a tight end.
On day two of the draft, Ferguson plans to get together with a small group of friends and family in Colorado to celebrate. He does not know what kind of emotions to expect.
“It's kind of been surreal still,” Ferguson told Amaranthus. “I’m just like chugging through the process and I don't think I really took a moment to even think about that. I've been on countless Zooms, meetings, flying everywhere, working out. And so I haven't really stopped to realize in a couple weeks, my dream will come true. So I think it'll be it'll be surreal.”
As Ferguson begins the next chapter of his football career, he is very thankful for his experiences, and "forever a Duck."
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place from April 24 to April 26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It's a busy Duck weekend as Oregon's spring game is on Saturday, April 26, and will kick off at 1 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium.
Ferguson interview is linked below.