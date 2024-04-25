College Football Playoff 12-Team Format 'On Track' For Fall: Report
The College Football Playoff committee is meeting in Irving, TX ahead of the first college football season with an expanded 12-team playoff format.
CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock says implementing the 12-team playoff is “on track” for this fall, according to ESPN's Heather Dinich.
The five highest-ranked conference champions and the next seven highest-ranked teams will compete in the playoff for the 2024 College Football National Title.
The Oregon Ducks are set to officially join the Big Ten Conference in August. Before last month's expanded CFP agreement, the NCAA reportedly faced the potential exit of powerhouse conferences SEC and Big Ten from the postseason.
Under the new revenue model, the SEC and Big Ten will receive a combined 58 percent of all CFP revenue, Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports reported. This financial arrangement was key to retaining both conferences.
While Oregon joins the Big Ten in 2024, it will not receive full media rights shares immediately. The Ducks are set to receive $30-35 million annually, according to ESPN, while other Big Ten schools earn around $60 million. Oregon's share will increase by $1 million every year of the Big Ten’s seven-year television deal with Fox, CBS and NBC. Oregon will become a full-earning member when the league agrees to its next media contract.
Also newsworthy from the CFP meetings... The Army-Navy game will not have an impact on the selection committee's rankings, according to ESPN. Army and Navy traditionally meet on the second Saturday in December, which is after the committee would announce the 12-team playoff teams. Army and Navy are entering the American Athletic conference, so they can still be included in the playoff field, but the result of the December rivalry game will not make an impact.
Will the CFP move to a 14-team format in 2026? No news out of the committee meeting on that yet.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are preparing for the spring football game on Saturday, April 27th. It will be the first time transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel suits up in a Duck uniform.