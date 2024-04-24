Oregon Ducks’ Dillon Gabriel: First-Look Spring Football Game
No one has a bigger shot to make an impact on the 2024 Oregon Ducks football team than quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
The Ducks have some big shoes to fill with the departure of Heisman Trophy finalist, Bo Nix, as they jump headlong into the Big Ten Conference. The good news is, Oregon coach Dan Lanning landed one of the most sought after players from the transfer portal.
Entering 2024, Gabriel is considered a Heisman Trophy contender with the third-best odds to win the prestigious honor.
Gabriel is quickly assimilating to his leadership role in Eugene while showing off his quick release, lively personality and solid experience. Here is what you need to know about the left-handed senior quarterback.
Experience
The 6-foot, 204-pound quarterback has started 49 games over his five-year career that includes stops at UCF and Oklahoma. His stats jump off the page… Gabriel boasts a 63.1 completion percentage for a total of 14,865 passing yards with 125 touchdowns against just 26 interceptions.
Gabriel’s 49 career starts (in 50 total games) entering 2024 are just 12 behind the NCAA record for a quarterback of 61 set by former Duck Nix.
Strengths
Gabriel is also a threat on the ground, totaling more than 1,000 yards rushing with 26 rushing touchdowns.
Spring football performance
Early spring Duck football practices revealed a player with a quick release second only to his ability to assume a leadership role and building relationships with his new teammates. The competition to be named starting quarterback rolls on, as UCLA transfer quarterback Dante Moore has also impressed.
Quotable
"I've been in a bunch of competitions,” Gabriel told reporters. “I kind of look at it is as no matter your age, you can always learn and no matter your age, you're able to lead. Whatever I'm able to do that day, whatever situation it is, I think we can only help each other. That competition is you versus you, and at the end of the day, the best players will play."
National Buzz about Gabriel
The instant comparison to Gabriel is former Duck quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota. Gabriel has been included in Heisman Trophy conversations already for the 2024 season.
Both quarterbacks were raised on the island of Oahu in towns less than an hour from one another. They both wear No. 8. They both are duel-threat quarterbacks.