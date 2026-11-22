The No. 13 Oregon Ducks defeated the Michigan State Spartans 45-7 on the road on Friday, picking up some necessary style points while picking up the win. For Oregon defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington, he was not completely satisfied with the Ducks defense's performance against the Spartans despite holding Michigan State to seven total points.

Washington was asked about his pivotal offsides penalty that extended the Spartans' drive, taking accountability:

A'Mauri Washington is one of the top-rated defensive linemen in the 2027 NFL Draft class. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I'll probably say in the beginning of the season when it first happened, I was really in my head. . . This time when it happened. It happens. Penalty, let's get these dudes off the field. They're in the red area? Let's force a field goal. It happened, just go to the next thing. It's a stupid penalty, I hold myself accountable. Stupid penalties, it cost us seven points.

When specifically asked about Oregon's struggles coming out of halftime earlier in the season, Washington revealed some insights into the Ducks' mentality, led by coach Dan Lanning:

"I mean, we always talk about that like attacking it. ‘Cause I feel like there’s been some times we came out there in the season, we was a little flat at halftime. So we made it just like getting the guys going, get them talking. The other team, they’re playing it for us basically. Just come out there, come execute, be ready. You don’t want to have no flat juice comin’ out there. It’s game day all over again. We just restart," said Washington.

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets supporters in the stands after winning over the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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The offense started slow, but a successful fake field goal turned into a touchdown, giving the Ducks a much-needed momentum boost heading into halftime. The momentum carried into the second half as Oregon outscored Michigan State 28-7 in the second half. The Spartans' lone touchdown drive was 13 plays long, going 62 yards in seven minutes.

"We definitely left some plays out there. I feel like we could’ve given way more. I still don’t think they should’ve gotten 7 points. . . It’s just like, we play against teams where we know we can do certain things. We just have to get out there and do it," said Washington.

On Oregon's Momentum

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Eli Coenen (96) just misses blocking this extra point kick by Oregon Ducks kicker Gage Hurych (97) during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I feel like the momentum was like, I feel like we kind of had it that first half. We just needed to keep stopping them. But my emotions to it, I just kind of like stayed through the whole time. I just want to stay at the same level, not really get too high or too low. I just want to go out there and do a job," Washington said.

On Kicker Gage Hurych's Touchdown Run

"When I seen it, I thought it was pretty crazy how he moved his knee up. I’m not athletic to just move my knee up last second while I’m falling. I mean, I’d probably try to run through the dude, but it was pretty savvy how he did that, though," said Washington.

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