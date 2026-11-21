The No. 13 Oregon Ducks appeared like they were going to have a 10-0 lead over the Michigan State Spartans heading into halftime with an underwhelming performance.

But the Ducks had an opportunity to score points with seven seconds left and the ball on the Michigan State 15-yard line. Placekicker Gage Hurych entered to kick the field goal on second-and-10.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks placekicker Gage Hurych (97) kicks a nineteen-yard field goal held by punter Bailey Ettridge (39) against the USC Trojans during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Except, instead of kicking the three points, Hurych took off running. He found the end zone for a touchdown on the fake field goal. Hurych kicked the extra point after, and the Ducks led 17-0 heading into the locker room.

“Absolutely, yeah, I mean, special teams plays that are unexpected give a ton of juice,” Hurych said when asked if it gave the team juice heading into halftime. “And I mean, a kicker scoring a touchdown, that definitely gets the guys going. So, I mean, we've been practicing that, and guys have seen it in practice for literally three years. So, I think everybody's been waiting for that call to go in. ”

Oregon went on to win 45-7 in East Lansing. Hurych’s touchdown not only gifted the Ducks momentum at halftime, but it also gave them much-needed style points amid their quest to impress the selection committee and make the College Football Playoff.

The kicker broke down his touchdown play in depth after the game, also discussing how his athletic background played a role.

What Placekicker Gage Hurych Said After Michigan State

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Eli Coenen (96) just misses blocking this extra point kick by Oregon Ducks kicker Gage Hurych (97) during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lifting His Leg to Avoid the Knee Going Down on the Touchdown:

“I think that was one of those things that your body does that your brain doesn't think about, but, yeah, my knee didn't touch the ground for the record.”

The Last Time He Scored a Touchdown:

“Yeah, I mean, I think the last time I started touchdown was like my sophomore year of high school and like our preseason scrimmage. I mean, I was telling the guys after I got hit, like I barely got hit, but I haven't been hit in three or four years, like it kind of hurts.”

His Teammates Celebrating Him:

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“It was awesome. I mean, everybody was so excited for me, and like I said, we've been doing it in practice for so long, and everybody's been waiting for me to get that call.”

If It Outs More Pressure on Him to be a Kicker With Athleticism:

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks placekicker Gage Hurych (97) celebrates with punter Bailey Ettridge (39) after kicking a nineteen-yard field goal against the USC Trojans during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I have absolutely been waiting. I don't think it puts any more pressure on me. I think it actually helps me, but I mean, I've told the guys from the beginning, literally three years ago, I was like, if I ever get that call, I promise you I'm scoring. You can ask anybody. I've said that for three years straight.”

If He Thinks the Six Points Made Up for His Misses Earlier in the Season:

“I don't really think about it that way. I think that I just scored a touchdown. That's awesome. That's what I think about it.”

How Far Out He’s Practiced That Play and What His Limit is:

“I definitely thought it was gonna come. I mean, I've been waiting. We've had other games in the season where we as a team were like this is for sure the game we're gonna call it, and I was waiting and it, and then the look was never there or whatever.

“But yeah, I mean, it really just depends on the defense, and like, if a guy comes over or if Jamari (Johnson) gets his block, like he did. I don't think there really is a limit, per se. I mean, I think at some point I'd get caught up on, but it was good.”

Kicking the Extra Point After Scoring:

Oregon Ducks kicker Gage Hurych kicks a field goal as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, no, actually, I mean, I was definitely super excited after that. It's kind of weird after crazy things happen, it's still reality. Nothing really changes. I still am kicking the ball next. I know, it seems like the world's gonna change, but it doesn't really, nothing changes.”

If It Lived Up to His Expectations:

“Absolutely, 100 percent. It was amazing.”

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