EAST LANSING - Oregon coach Dan Lanning pulled a rabbit out of a hat in the No. 13 Ducks' 45-7 road win over the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on Friday night in East Lansing.

Holding to a 10-0 lead and looking to extend the scoring margin before halftime, the Ducks lined up for a 40-yard field goal. Already making a field goal earlier in the game, the Ducks ran a fake that featured Oregon kicker Gage Hurych taking it in for a touchdown.

After the successful trick play, Lanning's celebration on the sideline went viral on social media. The successful fake helped the Ducks take a comfortable halftime lead and keep the game out of reach for the Spartans.

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Eli Coenen (96) just misses blocking this extra point kick by Oregon Ducks kicker Gage Hurych (97) during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning's reaction after faking a field goal and scoring a TD before the half@Oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/cy07NrsWZU — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 21, 2026

It was yet another gutsy play call for Lanning, something that has become the norm for the Ducks in their last few games. In the Ducks' 41-28 win over the No. 14 Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Nov. 7, a fake punt play late in the second quarter helped Oregon earn their biggest win of the season.

How Michigan State's Pat Fitzgerald Reacted to Fake Field Goal Attempt

Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald talks over a no call with a referee during the first quarter in the game against Oregon on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Michigan State Spartans coach Pat Fitzgerald showed his emotions after the Ducks' fake field goal attempt, arguing that there should’ve been a hold on Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson. Throughout the first half, the Spartans' defense held their own against the Ducks' offense, stopping them on multiple drives and sacking Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola three times. True freshman quarterback Kayd Coffman also showed promise to start the game for the Spartans.

Did Oregon Do Enough to Impress CFP Committee?

Offensively, the Ducks struggled to start. Before the fake field goal attempt, the Ducks struggled on a few drives and had dropped a few key passes. The Ducks' offensive line also looked extremely tight, as the Spartans' defensive line was able to find success.

The second half, however, was a different story for the Ducks as they outscored the Spartans 28-7 after halftime, with running back Simeon Price and Brandon Smith recording rushing touchdowns for the Ducks after Dierre Hill Jr. limped off the field early in the game.

Raiola also connected with Ducks' leading wide receiver Dakorien Moore from 31 yards out to start the fourth quarter. The finish was strong, but a complete game for the Ducks will serve Oregon better when being judged by the committee on whether they deserve a spot in the 12-team bracket as a three-loss team.

What’s Next For Oregon?

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) rolls out against the Michigan State Spartans during the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks will improve to an 8-3 record this season and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. While the Ducks will scoreboard-watch on Saturday, hoping teams ranked ahead of them continue to fall, the most important thing Oregon can continue to do is take care of business.

Next up for the Ducks is their annual rivalry matchup against the Washington Huskies. The Ducks look to earn their third consecutive win in their bitter rivalry series with the Huskies at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff time and TV details for the Ducks matchup against the Huskies have yet to be announced.

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