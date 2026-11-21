The Oregon Ducks' 45-7 win over Michigan State on Friday night ended with a handshake that lasted longer than usual.

After the final whistle at Spartan Stadium, MSU coach Pat Fitzgerald crossed midfield to shake Dan Lanning's hand, as normal. The two Big Ten coaches had a lengthy chat with with covered mouths close to ears, grabbing the attention of mat who watched the interaction with curiosity. Was Fitzgerald upset with something after the Ducks kept their foot on the gas?

Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald, left, talks with Oregon’s head coach Dan Lanning after the game on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning and Pat Fitzgerald Postgame Exchange

Lanning was asked about it in his postgame press conference and he waved off any idea of tension.

"Oh no, it's a great conversation. No, no, no issues there," Lanning said. "He's a phenomenal coach. I know he's building something here, but just appreciate his feedback and wish him nothing but the best because he does it the right way."

Fitzgerald returned the respect in his own presser. "Coach Lanning and the staff do a great job," he said.

The Ducks scored touchdowns on their first three possessions after halftime and added one more late in the fourth quarter. Lanning was asked about keeping his starters in.

"I thought we could play better," Lanning said. "We had some other guys in there, but thought it was important to continue to operate."

Dan Lanning on this:



"No, it was a great conversation. No issues there, he's a phenomenal coach, he's built something here. But I just appreciate his feedback and I wish him nothing but the best because he does it the right way." https://t.co/I7JJxXJGQL — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) November 21, 2026

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald reacts after a call against his team during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pat Fitzgerald Fired Up About Fake Field Goal

So while Lanning downplayed any tension about the postgame interaction, there was something postgame that fired Fitzgerald up: the Ducks' fake field goal. Oregon led 10-0 when it lined up for a field goal, and holder Bailey Ettridge pitched to kicker Gage Hurych, who ran 15 yards for a touchdown with 2 seconds left in the second quarter.

Fitzgerald went after the officials after the touchdown. When asked about it, he responded dryly.

"Yeah, I was just wishing the refs happy Thanksgiving," Fitzgerald said.

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Pressed further, he pointed to what he felt was a a missed holding penalty.

"We got a guy there. He got tackled at the point of attack," Fitzgerald said. "I don't know what was our attendance today. 61,000, and everybody on TV saw it except for people that didn't see it. So I don't know how to defend a play when a guy gets tackled at the point of attack. And then we missed two tackles."

Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald, left, talks with Oregon’s quarterback Dylan Raiola after the game on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Then he added a compliment for Hurych: "I mean that was Walter Payton as a kicker."

Hurych, who has gone viral for his ability to dunk a basketball, was one of Oregon's biggest weapons of the win. It was his first career rush and first career touchdown.

He became the first Oregon kicker to run for a touchdown since Paul Martinez against Fresno State in 2006, and only the second since at least 1996. Hurych also made a 40-yard field goal and the extra point, so he scored all 10 of Oregon's points in the second quarter.

Oregon's Momentum With College Football Playoff Looming

The Ducks found their momentum on offense as quarterback Dylan Raiola continued his five-game streak without throwing an interception.

The stats tell the balanced picture. Oregon finished with 422 total yards, 234 passing and 188 rushing. The Ducks converted 10 of 15 third downs, their second-best rate of the season. It was their fourth game this season with at least 40 points, and Oregon is now 29-0 under Lanning when it scores 40 or more.

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets supporters in the stands after winning over the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freshman running back Brandon Smith led the team with 121 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. It was the first 100-yard game of his career and the first by any Oregon player this season. Transfer running back Simeon Price added two 1-yard touchdown runs, and the first one came on his first carry as a Duck.

One of the biggest storylines of the game was running back Dierre Hill Jr.'s injury. Oregon's starter had two carries for 17 yards before he left the game with an injury. Lanning sounded optimistic afterward.

"I don't anticipate this being a long-term injury," Lanning said, adding that the medical staff would give an update.

The win was Oregon's first ever in East Lansing. The Ducks have now won four-straight games, improving to 8-3 overall and 6-2 in the Big Ten. The Ducks are 12-1 in Big Ten road games since they joined the conference in 2024, and they're chasing a College Football Playoff spot for the third straight year.

Next up? Rivalry week. The Ducks host the Washington Huskies on senior night in Autzen Stadium on Nov. 28. Kickoff will be either 4 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. PT.

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