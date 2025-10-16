Ducks Digest

Analyst Just Compared Dante Moore to Patrick Mahomes - And It’s Not Crazy

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is rising to the top of NFL Draft boards. Moore has the physical tools and the intangibles that shine. One analyst sees a comparison to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, former Super Bowl MVP.

Bri Amaranthus

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore nfl mvp patrick mahomes draft hype kansas city chiefs dan lanning playoff rankings big ten / Jake Bunn / Oregon Ducks on SI
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is rapidly climbing NFL Draft boards, catching the attention of scouts and analysts alike. Beyond his elite arm strength and prototype NFL size, Moore possesses the intangibles that separate great quarterbacks from transcendent ones... poise under pressure, quick decision-making and an exciting ability to read defenses.

One analyst recently drew a bold comparison of Moore to Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs star and former Super Bowl MVP.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore nfl mvp patrick mahomes draft hype kansas city chiefs dan lanning playoff rankings big ten / Jake Bunn / Oregon Ducks on SI

Dante Moore Compared To Patrick Mahomes

It's been a big week for Moore in the national headlines. First, NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. listed Moore as his No 1 quarterback prospect - and the No. 1 overall prospect on his big board for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Then, on ESPN’sGet Up, football analyst Jordan Rodgers broke down a Dante Moore vs. Patrick Mahomes comparison that will have Oregon fans smiling.

“A guy that can change arm angles and make every single throw - if you want to flip on tape and see someone who kind of looks like Patrick Mahomes at times, it’s Dante Moore,” Rodgers said.

“Why? Because when things are chaotic around him, he is calm. It looks like things slow down for him. His progression reads, his decisions. He’s always in rhythm, and his ball placement is excellent. I love Dante Moore,” Rodgers continued.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts before the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts before the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Through six games this season, Moore has thrown 1,396 yards and 15 touchdowns with only three interceptions. The redshirt sophomore quarterback transferred from UCLA and learned behind Heisman Trophy finalist Dillon Gabriel in 2024.

Why The Moore-Mahomes Comparison Isn't Crazy

Moore burst onto the scene, really making a name for himself at Penn State. In the double overtime win, Moore finished the game 29-of-39 for 248 yards and three touchdowns, including both of Oregon's overtime scores.

Moore's shovel pass to tight end Jamari Johnson tied the game with Penn State’s touchdown in the first overtime, and wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. followed with a 25-yard touchdown catch on Oregon’s first play of the second overtime. It marked Oregon's first overtime win since 2018 vs. Washington and Oregon coach Dan Lanning's first as a Duck.

Who else dominates in overtime with creative and unconventional plays, like no-look passes and sidearm throws? Mahomes. Moore's level-head and ability to execute in crunch time turned the heads of many analysts - and reminded some of Mahomes.

Mahomes also demonstrates consistency and a calm, leadership presence in pressure situations. One memorable moment came in Super Bowl LVII against the San Francisco 49ers. With the Chiefs trailing 19-16 and just 1:53 left, Mahomes led a 64-yard, 10-play drive, converting two third downs to set up a 29-yard field goal that tied the game.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at B
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mahomes became the first quarterback to lead a Super Bowl overtime drive while trailing, capping a 75-yard march with a game-winning touchdown to Mecole Hardman. He completed all eight passes, converted a fourth-and-1 with an 8-yard scramble, and ran for 19 yards on another key play, finishing with 333 passing and 66 rushing yards - career highs in his four Super Bowls.

While the overtime wins combined with impressive football IQ are an exciting comparison between Moore and Mahomes - the 20-year-old Moore is very young in his football career.

No lead is ever safe with Mahomes - As demonstrated by the comeback win against the Houston Texans after trailing 24-0 in the AFC Divisional Round in 2020. A big comeback win is something Moore has yet to accomplish.

Mahomes' dual-threat ability has led him to be one of the most decorated NFL players of all time - with some believing he is the greatest of all time. Since becoming the Chiefs' starting quarterback in 2018, he has led the team to seven consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances and five Super Bow lappearances, winning three.

... It's a big deal to be compared to Mahomes but an exciting correlation that does hold merit.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Next Up For Moore and Oregon

Through his first six games as the starter, Moore ranks ninth nationally with a 72 completion percentage. He has his first chance to lead the Ducks to a bounce-back win on Saturday vs. Rutgers. Oregon suffered its first Big Ten regular season loss - a 30-20 defeat at home to Indiana - and looks to get back on track.

With a win, the Ducks can extend the nation's longest road winning streak to 10 games. However, Oregon cannot overlook Rutgers - it's important that one loss doesn't turn into multiple losses.

Oregon and Rutgers kick off at 3:30 p.m. PT in SHI Stadium on Oct. 18. The TV broadcast for the game is the Big Ten Network.

