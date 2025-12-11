Oregon Ducks Projected to Make Program History In 2026 NFL Draft

The Oregon Ducks have one of the most talented rosters in the country and it’s propelled them to the No. 5 ranking in this year’s College Football Playoff. Numerous Ducks are projected to go early in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.

They have the potential to break the school record for most first round picks in a single draft.

Program Record Four Ducks in First Round of NFL Mock Draft

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates after the game as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Edwards of CBS Sports revealed his most recent 2026 NFL Mock Draft earlier this week. Edwards has four Ducks going in the first round.

Quarterback Dante Moore: No. 4 to the Cleveland Browns

Tight end Kenyon Sadiq: No. 15 to the Kansas City Chiefs

Edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei: No. 24 to the Chicago Bears

Defensive lineman A’Mauri Washington: No. 26 to the San Francisco 49ers

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq hurdles over USC cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a program, Oregon has never had more than two players selected in the first round of a draft, so having four would double the school record. The last time they had two players selected in the first round was in 2025 when Josh Conerly Jr. and Derrick Harmon were selected.

One of the questions that will be answered before the draft is if all of these players will end up turning pro instead of coming back to college for another season.

Will Dante Moore Turn Pro?

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

There are not many quarterbacks in the country that have seen their draft value skyrocket this season like Dante Moore. Moore began his college career in 2023 with the UCLA Bruins. As a highly toughed freshman, Moore played in nine games for the Bruins, but struggled.

After just one season in Los Angeles, Moore entered the portal and transferred to the Oregon Ducks. He sat behind quarterback Dillon Gabriel in 2024 and earned the starting job in 2025. That time behind Gabriel has clearly paid off as Moore has thrown for 2,733 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just six interceptions while leading the Ducks to an 11-1 record and playoff appearance.

Coming into the year, Moore was projected to behind college quarterbacks like Garrett Nussmeier, Cade Klubnik, and Arch Manning, but that has changed. The only quarterback that is consistently higher on mock draft boards than Moore is Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Mendoza is the Heisman trophy favorite and has his Hoosiers No. 1 in the country with a 13-0 record. He also outplayed Moore when the two faced off in their October matchup at Autzen Stadium.

If Moore were to enter the draft, all signs would point to him being a first round pick. He will have to decide if it would be better for him to improve his craft in college for another year before going pro or take advantage of the opportunity to be an early draft pick now.

College Football Playoff Approaching

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) and head coach Dan Lanning talk talk to a reporter after a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Before players like Moore make final draft decisons, the Ducks have work to do. Oregon will host the James Madison Dukes in the first round of the College Football Playoff Saturday, Dec. 20 at Autzen Stadium.

This is the second consecutive season the Ducks led by coach Dan Lanning have made the playoff. It was a short stay last year as the Ducks got bounced in their first game by the eventual national champion Ohio State Buckeyes. Will this season be a different story?