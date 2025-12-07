Mel Kiper Jr. Makes Statement with Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore's NFL Draft Ranking

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks finished the regular season 11-1 and showed off an explosive offense. Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore has looked the part in his first year as Oregon's starting quarterback, and some believe that Moore could be the first quarterback taken in the 2026 NFL Draft should he chose to declare.

Though it is Moore’s first year as a starter with Oregon, it is his third year of college football, making him eligible to enter the 2026 NFL Draft. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. updated his top-25 prospects, placing Moore as the No. 1 player.

“His accuracy has been solid all season, and he shows good touch on his deep ball. Moore can throw from different arm angles with precision and delivers strikes while rolling either left or right out of the pocket. He can scramble a bit, too,” Kiper Jr. wrote.

As Kiper Jr.'s No. 1 prospect, Moore is ranked above Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. Moore has had an elite season and will have to make a big decision on his future.

Dante Moore With Big Decision Ahead

While Moore is No. 1 on Kiper Jr.’s draft board, the expectation is that he will return for another season. Moore put on a Heisman Trophy campaign this season, ready to lead the team on a College Football Playoff run.

Moore has shown tremendous development in his first season as a starter. Before Oregon, his collegiate career began with the UCLA Bruins. Moore appeared in nine games with the Bruins, starting in five. He transferred to Oregon in 2024, sitting behind starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel for a season. Moore stepped up this season, showing his patience was worth it.

Moore can continue that patience by playing another season with the Oregon Ducks. The quarterback is just 20 years old, and as a young player, there is still room for him to grow. Another season with Oregon could solidify him as a first-round draft pick in 2027.

One new element in his decision could be that Kentucky has hired Will Stein to be its next head coach. Stein has been the offensive coordinator for both seasons Moore has been at Oregon, and the change could impact the quarterback’s decision.

Dante Moore’s Big Year Is Not Over Yet

While the regular season may be over, the Ducks still have a lot to play for. As the No. 5 team, Oregon is expected to make the CFP with a chance to win the program’s first national title.

Stein will stick with the team through the Playoff, helping the Ducks’ chances of making a run. With a Playoff to compete in, Moore still has a lot to focus on before deciding on his future.

This season, Moore has passed for 2,733 yards and 24 touchdowns. He has thrown just six interceptions and has a 72.5 completion percentage, demonstrating his accuracy. With UCLA, Moore threw nine interceptions through nine game appearances. Only throwing six shows his ability to develop at a high level.

Between a talented offensive line and his ability to scramble, Moore has been sacked just 12 times. He has also rushed for 191 yards and one touchdown. Whether it is in 2026 or 2027, Moore has proven he has high upside as a draft pick.

