Anticipation Heightens For Oregon ‘Ducks vs. Them’ Video After Dramatic Win At Iowa

Anticipation is high for the 'Ducks vs. Them' cinematic recap video from Oregon's dramatic road win vs. the Iowa Hawkeyes. How did Oregon coach Dan Lanning motivate his team amid many analysts - including Kirk Herbstreit - predicting the Ducks would be upset by Iowa?
No. 9 Oregon beat No. 20 Iowa, 18-16, with much thanks Ducks quarterback Dante Moore executing a two-minute drill to set up a go-ahead field goal by kicker Atticus Sappington to seal the win with three seconds left.
Now, Ducks fans can't wait to get a peek inside the practices leading up to the game, the sideline moments during the game and the locker room after the victory... courtesy of brilliant video storytelling from the Oregon video team.
What was the "theme" of the week as Oregon traveled to a sold-out Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City?
Ducks fans are trying to be patient for the cinematic recap to see the behind-the-scenes moments of Oregon's 11th-straight win on the road - which is the nation's longest winning streak.
Leading up to the game, the odds seemed stacked against the Ducks with key playmakers out with injury: receiver Dakorien Moore, tight end Kenyon Sadiq and right tackle Alex Harkey. Moore, Lanning and the Ducks were able to overcome and grab the victory that will strengthen their College Football Playoff resume.
Many doubted the Ducks, including football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who picked Iowa to win in an upset prediction. On ESPN's College GameDay, Pat McAfee said Lanning texted him and Herbstreit that he was going to show the video clip of Herbstreit's upset prediction to his team.
Then, legendary coach Nick Saban picked Oregon to win and joked that Lanning likely showed the video clip of Herbstreit doubting the Ducks over and over again - maybe even broadcasting it on the bus on the way to the game.
Ultimately, Oregon rushed for 261 yards in rainy weather to grit out the victory. It's the most rushing yards an Iowa team has given up since 2022. Ducks running back Noah Whittington led the way with 118 total rushing yards. Whittington ranks No. 2 in the nation at 8.1 yards per carry.
Oregon freshman defensive back Brandon Finney was a monster on defense, forcing a career-high two fumbles. Sappington came up clutch when needed in the final seconds to win the game. The transfer from Oregon State matched a career high with three made field goals from 46, 40 and 39 yards.
“Can’t say enough good things about Atticus Sappington. You talk about ice in your veins in a moment like that. Several big kicks," Lanning said after the game. “If you want the truth, I was pretty nervous. I’m nervous for him because it shouldn’t come down to that moment for Atticus. And that guy’s gonna feel an unbelievable amount of pressure, however that goes.”
One can only imagine how the Oregon video team will capture those high-intensity moments in the final seconds of the win.
Master Motivator Dan Lanning
How did Lanning add fuel to the fire with all the doubters and prepare his team for a hostile environment in Iowa? The 39-year-old coach has a proven track record of smartly using bulletin board material or even blockbuster movies (The Gladiator at Michigan Wolverines) to hype his team before a game.
And it all unfolds on the 'Ducks vs. Them' videos.
Not only do the videos delight the fan base, they often grab national headlines and surely boost recruiting.
Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus asked Lanning how the videos affect recruiting.
“I think more than anything, it speaks to like the environment we have here at Autzen. There's some players that we might be recruiting that have never made it here for a game. This is a way that you can get an idea of what it's like to be a day in the life of a player at Oregon. Watching some of those, it's a nice recap of the game, but it's also an opportunity for them to see that experience," Lanning told Amaranthus.
With visuals that can stop viewers in their tracks, the Oregon video team earned an impressive seven Northwest Emmy nominations for standout projects like Ducks vs. Them, That Team Out West, and the Stomp Out Cancer episode last year.
Next up, Oregon hosts the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. PT on Friday, Nov. 14 and the TV broadcast is Fox.