Oregon's Dan Lanning Comments on Officiating in Ducks' Win Over Iowa
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks snuck past the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes on the road 18-16, needing a field goal in the final seconds in order to escape Kinnick Stadium with the win. After the game, Ducks coach Dan Lanning was asked if the referees explained the lack of an intentional grounding call on Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski on the Hawkeyes' final drive.
"They said there was a receiver. Did you see one?" Lanning said.
Missed Intentional Groundings?
Before Iowa's fourth-quarter touchdown to take the lead, Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski threw the ball away over the middle of the field, and it sailed through the back of the end zone. Still standing in the pocket, the pass could have been flagged for intentional grounding if there was no receiver in the area.
On the next play, Gronowski rushed for a three-yard touchdown to put Iowa up 16-15. The lead was short-lived, however, as Ducks quarterback Dante Moore executed a two-minute drive and put Oregon in field goal range. Ducks kicker Atticus Sappington drilled a 39-yard field goal to win the game and avoid the upset.
Other Questionable Officiating
Earlier in the fourth quarter, Gronowski had another throw away that could have been viewed as intentional grounding, but the officials never threw the flag. On third-down from Oregon's 40-yard line, Gronowski therw the ball away from outside of the pocket, but the ball never reached the line of scrimmage.
On the next play, Iowa kicker Drew Stevens made a 58-yard field goal to cut Oregon's lead to five points.
Throughout the game there were some questionable calls against the Ducks. In total, Oregon was penalized five times for 57 yards while Iowa was only flagged once for the punter's illegal batting after a botched snap.
Oregon defensive back Ify Obidegwu was flagged for pass interference after what seemed like minimal contact with the Iowa receiver, especially give the physical nature of the entire game. On Oregon's final drive, Ducks receiver Malik Benson was open downfield, and Iowa could have been called for a hold. However, the officials swallowed the whistle, and the ball from Moore was overthrown.
In the third quarter, the officials had a length review on a fumble by Iowa wide receiver Kaden Wetjen, forced by Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. The call on the field was that Wetjen was down by contact, despite the ball clearly coming loose before he ever touched the ground. The officials ultimately got the call correct, awarding Oregon possession after Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander jumped on the loose ball.
Despite some of the questionable calls, the Ducks came away with the win and kept their College Football Playoff hopes alive. Up next for Oregon is a Friday-night game in Autzen Stadium against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.