Oregon's Dan Lanning Comments on Officiating in Ducks' Win Over Iowa

The Oregon Ducks beat the Iowa Hawkeyes 18-16 after making a field goal in the final minute. After the game, Oregon coach Dan Lanning had some interesting comments regarding the officials and the lack of intentional grounding calls on Iowa.

Charlie Viehl

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks to the officials in the fourth quarter as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks to the officials in the fourth quarter as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks snuck past the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes on the road 18-16, needing a field goal in the final seconds in order to escape Kinnick Stadium with the win. After the game, Ducks coach Dan Lanning was asked if the referees explained the lack of an intentional grounding call on Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski on the Hawkeyes' final drive.

"They said there was a receiver. Did you see one?" Lanning said.

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Missed Intentional Groundings?

Before Iowa's fourth-quarter touchdown to take the lead, Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski threw the ball away over the middle of the field, and it sailed through the back of the end zone. Still standing in the pocket, the pass could have been flagged for intentional grounding if there was no receiver in the area.

On the next play, Gronowski rushed for a three-yard touchdown to put Iowa up 16-15. The lead was short-lived, however, as Ducks quarterback Dante Moore executed a two-minute drive and put Oregon in field goal range. Ducks kicker Atticus Sappington drilled a 39-yard field goal to win the game and avoid the upset.

Other Questionable Officiating

Earlier in the fourth quarter, Gronowski had another throw away that could have been viewed as intentional grounding, but the officials never threw the flag. On third-down from Oregon's 40-yard line, Gronowski therw the ball away from outside of the pocket, but the ball never reached the line of scrimmage.

On the next play, Iowa kicker Drew Stevens made a 58-yard field goal to cut Oregon's lead to five points.

Throughout the game there were some questionable calls against the Ducks. In total, Oregon was penalized five times for 57 yards while Iowa was only flagged once for the punter's illegal batting after a botched snap.

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) warms up Nov. 8, 2025 before a Big Ten Football game against the Oregon Ducks at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon defensive back Ify Obidegwu was flagged for pass interference after what seemed like minimal contact with the Iowa receiver, especially give the physical nature of the entire game. On Oregon's final drive, Ducks receiver Malik Benson was open downfield, and Iowa could have been called for a hold. However, the officials swallowed the whistle, and the ball from Moore was overthrown.

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Zach Lutmer (6) and Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back TJ Hall (2) defend a pass meant for Oregon Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson (4) Nov. 8, 2025 during a Big Ten Football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the third quarter, the officials had a length review on a fumble by Iowa wide receiver Kaden Wetjen, forced by Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. The call on the field was that Wetjen was down by contact, despite the ball clearly coming loose before he ever touched the ground. The officials ultimately got the call correct, awarding Oregon possession after Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander jumped on the loose ball.

Despite some of the questionable calls, the Ducks came away with the win and kept their College Football Playoff hopes alive. Up next for Oregon is a Friday-night game in Autzen Stadium against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

