Weather Forecast Could Bode Well For Oregon Ducks Despite Flood Watch in Eugene

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks will host their first College Football Playoff game at Autzen Stadium against James Madison on Saturday, Dec. 20, and the weather forecast continues to be something to monitor.

One of the biggest weather concerns is the flooding in the Pacific Northwest. The positive news is that the flood watch alert ends at 4 p.m. PT, right before kickoff. The Ducks and Dukes' CFP matchup is schedule to start at 4:30 p.m. PT.

Nov 9, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning touches a metal “O” with players as part of a pre-game custom before a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The weather is expected to clear up in Eugene on Saturday, with partly cloudy skies and a low of 40 degrees. There is a 34 percent chance of rain and a chance of showers at night.

Dan Lanning Adresses Weather Concerns

Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks have had their fair share of rain games this season and are prepared for another one if it happens. There has been a high level of rain in Oregon in December, which has caused concern for the matchup. Oregon coach Dan Lanning addressed the weather when speaking to the media.

"Hopefully it’s interesting weather. I don’t know, it could be fun for somebody coming in,” Lanning said.

"It's going to be a great atmosphere. You know, the 10-day forecast around here never necessarily holds true, so we'll see what that looks like as we prepare ourselves. But one thing I know I can count on is our awesome fans to make this a really fun experience for our student athletes."

MORE: Oregon Ducks Lose Receiver To Transfer Portal Amid Injury Updates

MORE: Oregon Ducks Uniforms Flex The Power Of A National Brand In Playoff Spotlight

MORE: Oregon Ducks Intriguing Injury Report vs. James Madison

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

The Ducks already have home-field advantage, and the Dukes will be traveling from Harrisonburg, Virginia, to Eugene, and the weather could give Oregon another advantage.

Lanning and the Ducks are focused on the game at hand and will do what it takes to defeat James Madison, no matter what the weather has in store.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore arrives at the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks Used To Rain Games This Season

Whether the team has played in Eugene or Iowa City, the Ducks have played in tough conditions this season. The Ducks hosted Wisconsin on Oct. 25, and the weather played a major role in the game. It was both windy and rainy, which made it tough for the offense to pass the ball at a high level.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore went 9-of-15 for 86 yards against Wisconsin, and the offense primarily ran the ball. Moore exited the game early after a hit to the face, but the Ducks had to focus on running the ball.

Fortunately for the Ducks, the team has a dominant run game with elite depth. Running back Jordon Davison led the team with 102 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Noah Whittington had 97 rushing yards.

The Ducks also played in a rainy matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Oregon not only won the matchup but also proved they are a physical Big Ten team. The Ducks won the game 18-16, keeping their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher arrives at the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Oregon’s offense will be ready no matter the weather, so will the defense. The Ducks have one of the most dominant defenses in college football. The team ranks No. 4 in the FBS, allowing just 251.6 yards per game. The Ducks have also forced 13 interceptions and nine forced fumbles.

If the weather does play a role and limit the Dukes’ offense, Oregon’s defense has a chance to use its physicality to the Ducks’ advantage and prevent James Madison from gaining any momentum.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES