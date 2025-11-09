Oregon's Dan Lanning Addresses Injuries To Dakorien Moore, Kenyon Sadiq, Alex Harkey
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks' injury report was a major storyline going into the Iowa Hawkeyes matchup.
The Ducks were without wide receiver Dakorien Moore and tight end Kenyon Sadiq - their top two receiving threats - as well as right tackle Alex Harkey. After the 18-16 win, Oregon coach Dan Lanning discussed where things stand with the injured trio.
The bad news got worse - in the first quarter of the game, Oregon wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. was injured. He was carried off of the field, both ankles were wrapped and then he walked into the locker room on his own.
Between the pouring down rain and the injury report, Oregon fans were understandably nervous about the outcome of the game that has massive implications in the Big Ten Conference and College Football Playoff. Sportsbooks changed the odds as well... An hour before kickoff, Oregon went from a 6.5-point favorite to a 4.5-point favorite on FanDuel.
What Dan Lanning Said After Iowa Game
Oregon receiver Dakorien Moore suffered an injury in practice and missed his first Oregon game.
"Dakorien tweaked his knee," Lanning said after the game, but the Ducks coach believes Moore will be OK. As for Harkey, Lanning clarified that the Oregon offensive lineman rolled his ankle, keeping him out against Iowa.
Sadiq "begged" Lanning to let him play in the game but he was not cleared by medical staff, per CBS sideline reporter Jenny Dell.
Depth Tested For Offensive Playmakers
Moore, Sadiq and Bryant Jr. are Oregon quarterback Dante Moore's three top receiving threats. Moore has quickly proven why he was one of the most sought-after recruits in the country. The former five-star freshman has emerged as a key playmaker in Oregon’s explosive offense as quarterback Dante Moore's top target and one of the brightest young stars in college football.
Veterans Bryant Jr. and Sadiq have been clutch this season for Moore - The injury setbacks are a major blow for the defending Big Ten Champion Ducks. Moving forward, it certainly puts more pressure on the Ducks’ run game and veteran pass-catchers to step up.
A look at Oregon's depth...
Behind those three playmakers is Florida State transfer Malik Benson. Entering the game, Benson had just 18 catches this season but has played on some big stages, including during his freshman season at Alabama under coach Nick Saban. Entering the game, redshirt freshman Jeremiah McClellan had 14 receptions for 216 yards and one touchdown this season and will definitely see more playing time.
At tight end, the Ducks have Jamari Johnson. A huge highlight of Johnson's season so far came in the first overtime at Penn State - a touchdown off a shovel pass from Moore. Entering the game, Johnson had nine receptions on 133 yards and one touchdown.
Full Injury Report Before Oregon - Iowa Game
Out
Dakorien Moore, wide receiver
Sione Laulea, defensive back
Evan Stewart, wide receiver
Trey McNutt, defensive back
Da'Jaun Riggs, running back
Jayden Limar, running back
Dillon Gresham, wide receiver
Jack Ressler, wide receiver
Questionable
Kenyon Sadiq, questionable
Devon Jackson, linebacker
Alex Harkey, offensive tackle
