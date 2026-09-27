AP Top 25 Poll Prediction After Ranked Matchups Shuffle Perception

Los Angeles — The No. 20 Oregon Ducks picked up an emotional win over the No. 12 USC Trojans on the road and without quarterback Dante Moore for a majority of the game, and Oregon's win over USC should help reverse at least part of the Ducks' tumble down the AP Top 25 Poll rankings.

How far voters move Oregon up, as well as other winners from the weekend like No. 17 Iowa, No. 21 Florida, and No. 24 Mississippi State, remains to be seen. Still, the Ducks could expect to be ranked inside the top 15 when the latest AP Poll is released on Sunday. As for some for the weekend's biggest losers, like No. 13 Penn State, No. 16 Louisville, No. 18. Michigan, and No. 19 Missouri, can expect to see their ranking shift in the opposite direction.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz next to wide receiver Reece Vander Zee (2) get ready to handshake after 20-19 win over Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Will Oregon make the biggest leap on Sunday? No. 4 Ole Miss is likely to drop after falling to Florida on the road on Saturday, but the Rebels have one of the more impressive wins in the country after beating LSU in a rivalry matchup during week 3.

Meanwhile, No. 1 Texas has likely stamped itself as the top team in the country thanks to the Longhorns' already having wins over No. 7 Ohio State and No. 14 Tennessee already under their belt. The Buckeyes are expected to keep climbing slightly back up the polls after the Texas loss, but the Volunteers have yet to see their ranking impacted by their first loss of the season.

AP Top 25 Poll Prediction Week 4

1. Texas

2. Georgia

3. Notre Dame

4. Miami

5. Indiana

6. Ohio State

7. Alabama

8. BYU

9. Ole Miss

10. LSU

11. Texas Tech

12. Utah

13. Oregon

14. Iowa

15. Tennessee

16. Florida

17. USC

18. SMU

19. Missouri

20. Mississippi State

21. SMU

22. Penn State

23. Kentucky

24. Houston

25. Oklahoma State

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola celebrates a touchdown by Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Biggest AP Top 25 Poll Questions

Ole Miss should fall out of the top five after giving up over 50 points to Florida, but will the Rebels fall all the way behind LSU? The Tigers dominated then-ranked No. 23 Texas A&M, yet the Tigers' only loss of the season so far has come at the hands of Ole Miss.

Where will Oregon and USC end up, respectively, ranked after the West Coast rivalry matchup? Will voters take the injury to Ducks quarterback Dante Moore into account when ranking Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks? And will the Trojans stay within the top 20 after losing their first game of the season?

Lastly, will there be any new teams ranked inside the AP Top 25 Poll after Saturday's results? Oregon fans are likely curious to see if Oklahoma State will be ranked, and the Cowboys could be close after improving to 3-1 with a road win over West Virginia. The Washington Huskies were on the verge of cracking the top 25, but a loss to Minnesota likely kills most of Washington's momentum in the rankings.

This article will be updated when the latest AP Top 25 Poll is revealed on Sunday.

Sep 26, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) rolls out for a pass during the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AP Top 25 Poll Week 3

1. Texas

2. Georgia

3. Notre Dame

4. Ole Miss

5. Indiana

6. Miami

7. Ohio State

8. Alabama

9. BYU

10. LSU

11. Texas Tech

12. USC

13. Penn State

14. Tennessee

15. Utah

16. Louisville

17. Iowa

18. Michigan

19. Missouri

20. Oregon

21. Florida

22. SMU

23. Texas A&M

24. Mississippi State

25. Houston

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