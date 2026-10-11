AP Top 25 Poll Reaction After More Chaos and Upsets

With the then-ranked No. 1 Texas Longhorns losing to the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry as well as then-No. 13 Oregon Ducks being upset by then-No. 21 UCLA Bruins, Saturday's slate of college football was one of the more action-packed of the season so far.

As a result, the AP Top 25 Poll saw some shuffling. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs claimed the top spot in the country, while Texas fell to No. 7 after losing to Oklahoma on a neutral field. On the other hand, the Ducks fell completely out of the rankings on Sunday. In the latest AP Poll, Oregon is receiving the 27th-most votes.

Oregon Ducks mascot | Darby Winter

The No. 12 UCLA Bruins made a case to be one of the biggest risers in the newest AP Poll upon its release, but No. 15 Kentucky moved up 11 spots to crack into the top 25.

Then-ranked No. 1 Texas and No. 6 Alabama both lost, but the Longhorns and the Crimson Tide are still top-10 teams, leaving little room for the Bruins to climb higher yet. Additionally, after then-No. 10 LSU lost to Kentucky, the Tigers are more likely to be replaced by No. 11 Texas Tech or No. 12 Utah.

Whether or not Oregon stays ranked remains to be seen, as well as the potential implications, but a team like Kentucky should be entering the top 25 after taking down LSU in overtime. The Tigers fell 12 spots down to No. 22.

AP Top 25 Poll

1. Georgia

2. Notre Dame

3. Miami

4. Ohio State

5. Indiana

6. Alabama

7. Texas

8. BYU

9. Ole Miss

10. Texas Tech

11. Utah

12. UCLA

13. Missouri

14. Tennessee

15. Kentucky

16. Mississippi State

17. Iowa

18. Oklahoma State

19. USC

20. Houston

21. Wake Forest

22. LSU

23. Boise State

24. SMU

25. Northwestern

Oregon Ducks Implications

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches his final kickoff bounce down the sideline as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Outside of his first year in Eugene, Oregon coach Dan Lanning has not had this slow of a start to a season. Consistently ranked near the top of the AP Poll, now the Ducks will have to climb their way back into the rankings.

Future tests against Nebraska and Ohio State should give Lanning and company an opportunity to bounce back and make a statement for AP voters, but hopes for the College Football Playoff seem relatively bleak for now.

Concerns about replacing former offensive coordinator Will Stein and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi were seemingly well-founded, and more losses could be on the way for the current Oregon team. The Ducks were without starting quarterback Dante Moore, but the issues on the offense appeared to be deeper than the quarterback.

After Oregon's loss to Oklahoma State, some were quick to compare the Ducks to Penn State in 2025 as a number of key Nittany Lions decided to return to school for one more year instead of declaring for the NFL Draft, similar to the Ducks.

The season going completely off the rails like Penn State's did, culminating with the firing of coach James Franklin, feels unlikely. However, the disappointment may feel similar. The Nittany Lions saw the loss of players to the transfer portal as well as recruiting de-commitments once Franklin was fired, and Lanning's future in Eugene does not yet seem to be in doubt.

Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin answers questions from the media following the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will the Ducks have any trouble keeping this roster intact for future seasons? Or will there be any blowback on the recruiting trail for Oregon's struggles?

AP Top 25 Poll Prediction

1. Georgia

2. Notre Dame

3. Miami

4. Ohio State

5. Indiana

6. Texas

7. Alabama

8. BYU

9. Ole Miss

10. Texas Tech

11. Utah

12. Missouri

13. UCLA

14. Tennessee

15. Mississippi State

16. Oklahoma State

17. LSU

18. USC

19. Iowa

20. Kentucky

21. Houston

22. Boise State

23. SMU

24. Wake Forest

25. Wisconsin

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