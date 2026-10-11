AP Top 25 Poll Reaction After More Chaos and Upsets
With the then-ranked No. 1 Texas Longhorns losing to the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry as well as then-No. 13 Oregon Ducks being upset by then-No. 21 UCLA Bruins, Saturday's slate of college football was one of the more action-packed of the season so far.
As a result, the AP Top 25 Poll saw some shuffling. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs claimed the top spot in the country, while Texas fell to No. 7 after losing to Oklahoma on a neutral field. On the other hand, the Ducks fell completely out of the rankings on Sunday. In the latest AP Poll, Oregon is receiving the 27th-most votes.
The No. 12 UCLA Bruins made a case to be one of the biggest risers in the newest AP Poll upon its release, but No. 15 Kentucky moved up 11 spots to crack into the top 25.
Then-ranked No. 1 Texas and No. 6 Alabama both lost, but the Longhorns and the Crimson Tide are still top-10 teams, leaving little room for the Bruins to climb higher yet. Additionally, after then-No. 10 LSU lost to Kentucky, the Tigers are more likely to be replaced by No. 11 Texas Tech or No. 12 Utah.
Whether or not Oregon stays ranked remains to be seen, as well as the potential implications, but a team like Kentucky should be entering the top 25 after taking down LSU in overtime. The Tigers fell 12 spots down to No. 22.
AP Top 25 Poll
1. Georgia
2. Notre Dame
3. Miami
4. Ohio State
5. Indiana
6. Alabama
7. Texas
8. BYU
9. Ole Miss
10. Texas Tech
11. Utah
12. UCLA
13. Missouri
14. Tennessee
15. Kentucky
16. Mississippi State
17. Iowa
18. Oklahoma State
19. USC
20. Houston
21. Wake Forest
22. LSU
23. Boise State
24. SMU
25. Northwestern
Oregon Ducks Implications
Outside of his first year in Eugene, Oregon coach Dan Lanning has not had this slow of a start to a season. Consistently ranked near the top of the AP Poll, now the Ducks will have to climb their way back into the rankings.
Future tests against Nebraska and Ohio State should give Lanning and company an opportunity to bounce back and make a statement for AP voters, but hopes for the College Football Playoff seem relatively bleak for now.
Concerns about replacing former offensive coordinator Will Stein and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi were seemingly well-founded, and more losses could be on the way for the current Oregon team. The Ducks were without starting quarterback Dante Moore, but the issues on the offense appeared to be deeper than the quarterback.
After Oregon's loss to Oklahoma State, some were quick to compare the Ducks to Penn State in 2025 as a number of key Nittany Lions decided to return to school for one more year instead of declaring for the NFL Draft, similar to the Ducks.
The season going completely off the rails like Penn State's did, culminating with the firing of coach James Franklin, feels unlikely. However, the disappointment may feel similar. The Nittany Lions saw the loss of players to the transfer portal as well as recruiting de-commitments once Franklin was fired, and Lanning's future in Eugene does not yet seem to be in doubt.
Will the Ducks have any trouble keeping this roster intact for future seasons? Or will there be any blowback on the recruiting trail for Oregon's struggles?
AP Top 25 Poll Prediction
1. Georgia
2. Notre Dame
3. Miami
4. Ohio State
5. Indiana
6. Texas
7. Alabama
8. BYU
9. Ole Miss
10. Texas Tech
11. Utah
12. Missouri
13. UCLA
14. Tennessee
15. Mississippi State
16. Oklahoma State
17. LSU
18. USC
19. Iowa
20. Kentucky
21. Houston
22. Boise State
23. SMU
24. Wake Forest
25. Wisconsin
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.