AP Top 25 Poll Rankings Shuffle After More Upsets
Win, and they're in? The twists and turns of the Big Ten Championship race have now catapulted No. 14 Oregon into one of the driver's seats after both then-No. 4 UCLA and then-No. 6 Indiana lost conference games. The Bruins can still clinch a spot with a win over USC during rivalry week, but Oregon's path to the College Football Playoff has become much more realistic with either a conference title win or an at-large berth.
The AP Poll rankings won't impact the conference races, but the voters could give an early indication of what the CFP Selection Committee may do when their newest rankings are revealed. The Bruins own a road win over Oregon, but the Hoosiers' and Bruins' resumes may be questioned during the week.
In an overtime-filled Saturday, No. 11 BYU survived on the road against Kansas, winning 31-29 in the third overtime period. No. 2 Utah took care of TCU and No. 9 Texas Tech beat Baylor, meaning the Big 12 could have three potential playoff teams. Could the Cougars drop in the AP Poll after a close win over Kansas, or is surviving with a win enough at this point in the season?
No. 4 Miami beat Virginia Tech 28-20 after trailing 17-14 at halftime, and the Hurricanes are now set to face off against No. 10 Wake Forest in the ACC Championship. That one will be a rematch after Miami beat the Demon Deacons earlier in the season.
The tiebreakers for the Big Ten Championship game get interesting if the Bruins are tied with Iowa, Oregon, and Indiana with two conference losses. Regardless of the conference title race, though, the Ducks are still in striking distance of an at-large bid to the 12-team field, depending on the results of rivalry weekend.
Oregon must beat Washington, who just knocked off Indiana, or the Ducks are effectively eliminated from the Big Ten Championship Game as well as the CFP.
Other top-ranked teams like No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 6 Alabama, No. 5 Texas, and No. 7 Tennessee all won on Saturday, meaning less shuffling was expected besides the movement from UCLA and Indiana.
However, with then-No. 15 Boise State, then-No. 16 Ohio State, and then-No. 17 Kentucky all losing in upsets, they fall accordingly.
The Ducks' resume is boosted by wins over Boise State and Ohio State currently, and either of those teams falling entirely out of the rankings may hurt Oregon's chances of moving ahead of a two-loss team. The Ducks are the highest-ranked three-loss team in the AP Poll and the CFP, although No. 13 Iowa is ahead of Oregon in the AP Poll.
The Buckeyes now have three losses, trending downard heading into The Game against Michigan. Boise State has a second loss, and the Broncos may no longer be the highest-ranked Group of Six team in the AP Poll with No. 22 Liberty's appearance in week 11.
Oregon jumped Iowa in the CFP rankings, but the AP voters have not yet made a similar move. While the Ducks' win over Ohio State takes a blow with the Buckeyes losing to Nebraska, Oregon's win over USC could become a top-15 win.
Updated AP Top 25 Poll
1. Georgia
2. Utah
3. Notre Dame
4. Miami
5. Texas
6. Alabama
7. Tennessee
8. Wake Forest
9. Texas Tech
10. UCLA
11. BYU
12. Indiana
13. Iowa
14. Oregon
15. USC
16. Arizona
17. Houston
18. Louisville
19. Oklahoma
20. Florida
21. Liberty
22. Boise State
23. Ole Miss
24. Missouri
25. Ohio State
AP Top 25 Poll Prediction
1. Georgia
2. Utah
3. Notre Dame
4. Miami
5. Alabama
6. Texas
7. UCLA
8. Tennessee
9. Wake Forest
10. Indiana
11. Texas Tech
12. BYU
13. Oregon
14. Iowa
15. USC
16. Arizona
17. Houston
18. Louisville
19. Ohio State
20. Boise State
21. Liberty
22. Florida
23. Kentucky
24. Ole Miss
25. Oklahoma
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.