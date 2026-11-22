EUGENE - Oregon coach Dan Lanning's comment about how this Ducks team is like "cockroaches" because they won't die rings truer than ever.

Oregon now has the highest chance of any Big Ten team to reach the College Football Playoff, at 62 percent, per the Allstate Playoff Predictor. There is a bigger story behind the Ducks' playoff odds...

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning | Darby Winter

After Oregon lost to Illinois on Oct. 24, that number was 2 percent. It's one of the most dramatic swings of the college football season, and it's even more surprising given the adversity the Ducks have dealt with this year.

Win And They're In?

Saturday flipped the Big Ten Championship Game race upside down. No. 4 UCLA and No. 8 Indiana both lost conference games, and just like that, No. 13 Oregon has a serious shot at Indianapolis. The Ducks have two ways into the College Football Playoff: win the Big Ten or grab an at-large berth.

So how do the Ducks punch their ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game? Oregon is in if it beats Washington, except in one scenario. Here is a breakdown of potential opponents.

Oregon vs. UCLA, a rematch of UCLA's 17-15 win at Autzen Stadium, if:

UCLA beats USC

OR USC beats UCLA, Purdue beats Indiana and Nebraska beats Iowa

Oregon vs. Indiana if:

USC beats UCLA, Indiana beats Purdue and Nebraska beats Iowa

OR USC beats UCLA, Indiana beats Purdue, Iowa beats Nebraska and Minnesota beats Wisconsin

Oregon vs. Iowa if:

USC beats UCLA, Indiana beats Purdue, Iowa beats Nebraska and Wisconsin beats Minnesota

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola walks the field after the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks host the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So the Ducks need to handle business against the Huskies, who would love to play spoiler. The only way a win over Washington isn't enough? UCLA loses to USC, Indiana loses to Purdue and Iowa beats Nebraska. That leaves Oregon, UCLA and Iowa tied at 7-2, and the Ducks get squeezed out of the Big Ten title game.

If the Ducks lose to the Huskies, there is a way into the Big Ten title game if Purdue beats Indiana and Nebraska beats Iowa, but even then a few rare tiebreaker scenarios could leave them out.

If the Ducks get in as an at-large team, Oregon could become the first team with three regular-season losses to make the College Football Playoff without playing in its conference championship game.

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A Season That Nearly Came Apart

Oregon's path back into the playoff picture came after a run of setbacks that would have sunk most seasons.

The biggest conundrum has been quarterback chaos. Starter and one of the preseason Heisman Trophy favorites Dante Moore was carted off against USC and never played a full Big Ten game. Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola took over. Former walk-on quarterback Brock Thomas even made a start.

The Ducks lost three games: to Oklahoma State, to UCLA and to Illinois.

The UCLA loss on Oct. 10 was a 17-15 defeat at Autzen Stadium, only the third loss at home under Lanning, in which Oregon turned the ball over seven times. Two weeks later, Illinois beat the Ducks 21-10 in Champaign, dropping Oregon to 4-3.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) warms up before a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then, the day after Illinois, Lanning fired offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, saying "a new direction is necessary to move our offense forward."

Raiola knew the harsh reality. He stood at the podium in front of a pop-up Oregon backdrop in Champaign after a deflating Illinois loss that was the Ducks' third of the season and said, “Truth of the fact is, playoffs are probably out of our reach..."

"It sucks... Everybody made a decision to come here, come back, and it hasn’t panned out the way we thought it would," Raiola continued.

Winning Streak

Since that low point, Oregon hasn't lost.

The Ducks beat Northwestern at home, went on the road and beat Ohio State in Columbus, then beat Michigan at Autzen Stadium. On Friday night, Oregon routed Michigan State 45-7 in East Lansing. Freshman running back Brandon Smith ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns after starter Dierre Hill Jr. left the game with an injury. Another dose of adversity that shows the Ducks won't be denied.

Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. (6) prepares for the start of a game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The win moved Oregon to 8-3. The Ducks were No. 13 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings heading into the weekend and it looks like they will be climbing again when the rankings are released on Tuesday evening.

“I think our players want to be coached, and I think that they know what they're capable of, and they're starting to see it. Belief gets created when you start to play to a certain level, and they hold themselves to a certain expectation. And there's room for improvement," Lanning said after beating Michigan State.

Oregon closes the regular season against rival Washington at 4:30 p.m. PT on Nov. 28 at Autzen Stadium. Oregon must beat Washington, who just knocked off Indiana, or the Ducks are effectively eliminated from the Big Ten Championship Game as well as the CFP.

A month ago, a playoff spot sounded almost impossible, kind of like getting rid of cockroaches. Now, the Ducks have the best College Football Playoff odds in the Big Ten, with their fate (mostly) in their own hands.

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