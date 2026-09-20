The No. 20 Oregon Ducks more than took care of business in week 3, defeating the Portland State Vikings 84-0 on Friday night, allowing the team to enjoy Saturday's chaos with a win under its belt. Then-No. 8 Ole Miss' beat then-ranked No. 7 LSU in what was the marquee matchup of the weekend, but there were plenty more unexpected upsets and a few close calls that impacted the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

LSU coach Lane Kiffin and the Tigers fell to No. 10 after failing to pull off a come back win over the Rebels. Additionally, then-ranked No. 9 Texas A&M and then-ranked No. 16 SMU fell after suffering upset losses. Former Oregon offensive coordinator turned Kentucky coach Will Stein led his team to an upset over the Aggies, but the Wildcats remain unranked.

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin answers questions during a press conference after a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. Ole Miss defeated LSU 32-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, No. 8 Alabama struggled to put away Florida State until the fourth quarter, No. 12 USC gave up 35 points to Rutgers to win by one touchdown, and No. 11 Texas Tech squeaked past No. 25 Houston with a 28-26 win. As a result, most of those teams stayed close to their previous rankings.

Latest AP Top 25 Poll

1. Texas

2. Georgia

3. Notre Dame

4. Ole Miss

5. Indiana

6. Miami

7. Ohio State

8. Alabama

9. BYU

10. LSU

11. Texas Tech

12. USC

13. Penn State

14. Tennessee

15. Utah

16. Louisville

17. Iowa

18. Michigan

19. Missouri

20. Oregon

21. Florida

22. SMU

23. Texas A&M

24. Mississippi State

25. Houston

Biggest AP Poll Reactions

AP voters kept Ohio State in the top 10 after the Buckeyes fell to Texas in dramatic fashion, and LSU also stayed within the top 10 as well after the Tigers nearly weathered the storm to come back and beat Ole Miss on the road.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss did climb into the top five, but with losses to LSU and Texas A&M, teams like Alabama and BYU climbed into the top 10. USC, however, was seemingly punished for keeping things close against Rutgers, staying put at No. 12.

Oregon has a date with USC on Sept. 26, and that ranked matchup carries Big Ten and College Football Playoff implications, especially thanks to the Ducks' upset loss to Oklahoma State in week 2. The Ducks stay ranked in the back half of the AP Poll after blowing out Portland State.

ESPN's College GameDay will be visiting No. 1 Texas vs. No. 14 Tennessee instead of making the trip out West.

Houston did not drop out of the AP Top 25 Poll, but Oklahoma did. Florida still climbed all the way up to No. 21 in the top 25, and teams like Washington, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Oklahoma State remain on the outside looking in of the official AP Poll.

Week 3 AP Top 25 Poll Prediction

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore dances to “Shout!” as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. Texas

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Notre Dame

5. Ole Miss

6. Indiana

7. Miami

8. Alabama

9. BYU

10. USC

11. LSU

12. Texas Tech

13. Penn State

14. Tennessee

15. Utah

16. Iowa

17. Louisville

18. Michigan

19. Missouri

20. Oregon

21. Texas A&M

22. Oklahoma

23. SMU

24. Virginia

25. Florida

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