AP Top 25 Poll Shuffles After Upset-Filled Weekend
The No. 20 Oregon Ducks more than took care of business in week 3, defeating the Portland State Vikings 84-0 on Friday night, allowing the team to enjoy Saturday's chaos with a win under its belt. Then-No. 8 Ole Miss' beat then-ranked No. 7 LSU in what was the marquee matchup of the weekend, but there were plenty more unexpected upsets and a few close calls that impacted the latest AP Top 25 Poll.
LSU coach Lane Kiffin and the Tigers fell to No. 10 after failing to pull off a come back win over the Rebels. Additionally, then-ranked No. 9 Texas A&M and then-ranked No. 16 SMU fell after suffering upset losses. Former Oregon offensive coordinator turned Kentucky coach Will Stein led his team to an upset over the Aggies, but the Wildcats remain unranked.
Meanwhile, No. 8 Alabama struggled to put away Florida State until the fourth quarter, No. 12 USC gave up 35 points to Rutgers to win by one touchdown, and No. 11 Texas Tech squeaked past No. 25 Houston with a 28-26 win. As a result, most of those teams stayed close to their previous rankings.
Latest AP Top 25 Poll
1. Texas
2. Georgia
3. Notre Dame
4. Ole Miss
5. Indiana
6. Miami
7. Ohio State
8. Alabama
9. BYU
10. LSU
11. Texas Tech
12. USC
13. Penn State
14. Tennessee
15. Utah
16. Louisville
17. Iowa
18. Michigan
19. Missouri
20. Oregon
21. Florida
22. SMU
23. Texas A&M
24. Mississippi State
25. Houston
Biggest AP Poll Reactions
AP voters kept Ohio State in the top 10 after the Buckeyes fell to Texas in dramatic fashion, and LSU also stayed within the top 10 as well after the Tigers nearly weathered the storm to come back and beat Ole Miss on the road.
Ole Miss did climb into the top five, but with losses to LSU and Texas A&M, teams like Alabama and BYU climbed into the top 10. USC, however, was seemingly punished for keeping things close against Rutgers, staying put at No. 12.
Oregon has a date with USC on Sept. 26, and that ranked matchup carries Big Ten and College Football Playoff implications, especially thanks to the Ducks' upset loss to Oklahoma State in week 2. The Ducks stay ranked in the back half of the AP Poll after blowing out Portland State.
ESPN's College GameDay will be visiting No. 1 Texas vs. No. 14 Tennessee instead of making the trip out West.
Houston did not drop out of the AP Top 25 Poll, but Oklahoma did. Florida still climbed all the way up to No. 21 in the top 25, and teams like Washington, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Oklahoma State remain on the outside looking in of the official AP Poll.
Week 3 AP Top 25 Poll Prediction
1. Texas
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Notre Dame
5. Ole Miss
6. Indiana
7. Miami
8. Alabama
9. BYU
10. USC
11. LSU
12. Texas Tech
13. Penn State
14. Tennessee
15. Utah
16. Iowa
17. Louisville
18. Michigan
19. Missouri
20. Oregon
21. Texas A&M
22. Oklahoma
23. SMU
24. Virginia
25. Florida
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.