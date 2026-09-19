Eight Oregon Ducks Rising and Falling After Historic Win Over Portland State
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The No. 21 Oregon Ducks (2-1) rolled to an 84-0 drubbing of Portland State on Friday night at Autzen Stadium in a complete team effort.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s squad saw 10 different players score 12 touchdowns as the Ducks posted their largest margin of victory ever in Eugene, including wide receiver Messiah Hampton, who grabbed a team-high six catches for 71 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
But Hampton was not alone with gaudy, video game-like numbers.
Here’s a look at three Ducks whose stock rose during the win and three whose path to meaningful snaps just became more complicated as Oregon enters Big Ten play next week.
Four Rising Oregon Ducks
Safety Jett Washington
No one turned limited opportunities into a bigger evening than safety Jett Washington.
The true freshman from Las Vegas picked off two passes from Portland State quarterback Gabe Downing in the third quarter. Washington also added a forced fumble in the game’s opening quarter on a Portland State kick return that led to a running back Jordon Davison touchdown.
Washington, the No. 1 safety in the class of 2026, entered the game with just one career tackle in the season opener.
“Yeah, Jett’s been able to do a lot of that in practice for us as well,” Lanning said after the game. “But Jett’s going to be a really good player for us, and he continues to grow. So, I was glad to see him go take advantage of that opportunity.”
Washington gave notice to Oregon’s deep defensive back room that he’s here to play.
Tight Ends Kendre Harrison, Andrew Olesh
Oregon needed someone to step up with starter Jamari Johnson sidelined with an undisclosed injury. In stepped both tight ends Kendre Harrison and Andrew Olesh.
Harrison turned his most substantial opportunities as a Duck into 53 yards and a touchdown on four catches. Olesh played a noticeable role in the blocking game, contributing 23 yards on two catches and the first touchdown of his Oregon career, as well as returning the Ducks’ lone kickoff.
Harrison and Olesh proved just how deep Dan Lanning’s squad is at the tight end position.
Quarterback Dylan Raiola
Quarterback Dylan Raiola was nearly flawless in his Oregon debut, spelling quarterback Dante Moore after the first half. The Nebraska transfer stepped in for Moore and completed all 11 of his passes for 124 yards and three scoring strikes to Messiah Hampton (17 yards), Brady Bidwell (7 yards) and Olesh (13 yards).
Yes, the junior inherited a 49-0 lead, but his poise and accuracy must have Oregon confident in what they have in their next man up after Moore.
Four Falling Oregon Ducks
Wide Receiver Jeremiah McClellan, Tight End Jamari Johnson
It’s difficult to point to anyone as “falling” when a team is firing on all cylinders. For wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan and tight end Jamari Johnson, two key cogs in the Oregon offense, injuries land them the loose distinction of “falling.”
McClellan was injured in pregame warmups and watched from the sideline on crutches and in a walking boot. The junior pass catcher put up 150 yards and a score in Week 1, but managed just 20 yards against Oklahoma State before landing on the injury list.
Johnson also sat due to an undisclosed lingering injury for the second consecutive week. Johnson had 510 yards and three touchdowns in 2025 and has solidified himself as the heir apparent to tight end Kenyon Sadiq.
Oregon didn’t miss a beat in their absence. Harrison and Olesh combined for 76 yards and two touchdowns.
Both will be evaluated this week ahead of Oregon’s conference opener at No. 12 USC.
Running Back Dierre Hill Jr.
Running back Dierre Hill Jr. didn’t play poorly. But on a night where everyone was getting in the action, Hill received just two of Oregon’s 51 carries.
He turned those two carries into 11 yards and a touchdown, but Davison rushed 13 times for 81 yards and two scores and running back Brandon Smith added another 71 yards and a score on 16 attempts.
It’s a curious stat line considering Hill was expected to have a heavy role alongside Davison.
Wide Receiver Iverson Hooks
Despite 14 Ducks pulling in a catch, wide receiver Iverson Hooks was targeted just once in the game, grabbing his lone pass for a six-yard gain, the first of his Oregon tenure.
The fifth-year senior arrived in Eugene from UAB, where his 72 receptions were second-most in the American Conference in 2025. He finished his four-year career with the Blazers with 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns, but has yet to establish a role in the Ducks’ crowded wide receiver room.
Oregon’s considerable depth was on full display versus Portland State as the Ducks scored touchdowns on all 12 drives. The question now is whether that firepower carries into Big Ten play against No. 12 USC.
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Christopher C. Wuensch is a writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has spent 16 years with Lindy’s Sports Magazine and was a founding member and Deputy CFB Editor of football.com. That’s in addition to reporting and editing for EssentiallySports, SEC Country (Atlanta Journal-Constitution), Saturday Down South, Sports Xchange and beyond. Away from the sidelines, Chris spent 10 years as Content Manager for hobbyDB, helping to assemble one of the world’s largest databases and communities for collectibles and collectors. A University of Arizona J-School alum and northern New Jersey native, he is reluctant to renounce his New York Jets fandom (even though he knows he should) and places himself firmly in the Taylor Ham camp.Follow chrisCwuensch