Eight Oregon Ducks Rising and Falling After Historic Win Over Portland State

The No. 21 Oregon Ducks (2-1) rolled to an 84-0 drubbing of Portland State on Friday night at Autzen Stadium in a complete team effort.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s squad saw 10 different players score 12 touchdowns as the Ducks posted their largest margin of victory ever in Eugene, including wide receiver Messiah Hampton, who grabbed a team-high six catches for 71 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Brady Bidwell celebrates a touchdown against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But Hampton was not alone with gaudy, video game-like numbers.

Here’s a look at three Ducks whose stock rose during the win and three whose path to meaningful snaps just became more complicated as Oregon enters Big Ten play next week.

Four Rising Oregon Ducks

Safety Jett Washington

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jett Washington celebrates an interception against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No one turned limited opportunities into a bigger evening than safety Jett Washington.

The true freshman from Las Vegas picked off two passes from Portland State quarterback Gabe Downing in the third quarter. Washington also added a forced fumble in the game’s opening quarter on a Portland State kick return that led to a running back Jordon Davison touchdown.

Washington, the No. 1 safety in the class of 2026, entered the game with just one career tackle in the season opener.

“Yeah, Jett’s been able to do a lot of that in practice for us as well,” Lanning said after the game. “But Jett’s going to be a really good player for us, and he continues to grow. So, I was glad to see him go take advantage of that opportunity.”

Washington gave notice to Oregon’s deep defensive back room that he’s here to play.

Tight Ends Kendre Harrison, Andrew Olesh

Sept. 18, 2026; Eugene, OR; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart, left, tight end Andrew Olesh and wide receiver Dakorien Moore celebrate a touchdown by Moore versus the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon needed someone to step up with starter Jamari Johnson sidelined with an undisclosed injury. In stepped both tight ends Kendre Harrison and Andrew Olesh.

Harrison turned his most substantial opportunities as a Duck into 53 yards and a touchdown on four catches. Olesh played a noticeable role in the blocking game, contributing 23 yards on two catches and the first touchdown of his Oregon career, as well as returning the Ducks’ lone kickoff.

Harrison and Olesh proved just how deep Dan Lanning’s squad is at the tight end position.

Quarterback Dylan Raiola

Sept. 18, 2026; Eugene, OR; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola hands off the ball to running back Da'jaun Riggs as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Dylan Raiola was nearly flawless in his Oregon debut, spelling quarterback Dante Moore after the first half. The Nebraska transfer stepped in for Moore and completed all 11 of his passes for 124 yards and three scoring strikes to Messiah Hampton (17 yards), Brady Bidwell (7 yards) and Olesh (13 yards).

Yes, the junior inherited a 49-0 lead, but his poise and accuracy must have Oregon confident in what they have in their next man up after Moore.

Four Falling Oregon Ducks

Wide Receiver Jeremiah McClellan, Tight End Jamari Johnson

Here is Oregon WR Jeremiah McClellan in pregame warmups. He’s now on the sideline in street clothes with a boot on his left foot. https://t.co/lXGSUynGAz pic.twitter.com/q82LFWiJsN — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) September 19, 2026

It’s difficult to point to anyone as “falling” when a team is firing on all cylinders. For wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan and tight end Jamari Johnson, two key cogs in the Oregon offense, injuries land them the loose distinction of “falling.”

McClellan was injured in pregame warmups and watched from the sideline on crutches and in a walking boot. The junior pass catcher put up 150 yards and a score in Week 1, but managed just 20 yards against Oklahoma State before landing on the injury list.

Johnson also sat due to an undisclosed lingering injury for the second consecutive week. Johnson had 510 yards and three touchdowns in 2025 and has solidified himself as the heir apparent to tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

Oregon didn’t miss a beat in their absence. Harrison and Olesh combined for 76 yards and two touchdowns.

Both will be evaluated this week ahead of Oregon’s conference opener at No. 12 USC.

Running Back Dierre Hill Jr.

Sept. 18, 2026, Eugene, Oregon, OR; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. takes a handoff before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Running back Dierre Hill Jr. didn’t play poorly. But on a night where everyone was getting in the action, Hill received just two of Oregon’s 51 carries.

He turned those two carries into 11 yards and a touchdown, but Davison rushed 13 times for 81 yards and two scores and running back Brandon Smith added another 71 yards and a score on 16 attempts.

It’s a curious stat line considering Hill was expected to have a heavy role alongside Davison.

Wide Receiver Iverson Hooks

Sept. 18, 2026; Eugene, OR; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Iverson Hooks warms up as the Ducks host the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite 14 Ducks pulling in a catch, wide receiver Iverson Hooks was targeted just once in the game, grabbing his lone pass for a six-yard gain, the first of his Oregon tenure.

The fifth-year senior arrived in Eugene from UAB, where his 72 receptions were second-most in the American Conference in 2025. He finished his four-year career with the Blazers with 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns, but has yet to establish a role in the Ducks’ crowded wide receiver room.

Oregon’s considerable depth was on full display versus Portland State as the Ducks scored touchdowns on all 12 drives. The question now is whether that firepower carries into Big Ten play against No. 12 USC.

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