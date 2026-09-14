Oregon Ducks vs. USC Trojans Schedule Update Brings Prime-Time Spotlight

The No. 21 Oregon Ducks’ Big Ten opener comes on the road in 2026 – and it finally has a kickoff time.

The Ducks are set to play the No. 12 USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sept. 26 at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC. The longtime West Coast foes entered the season with plenty of fuel for the 2026 edition, but the stakes just got much higher following Oregon’s early loss in Week 2.

Oregon Ducks vs. USC Trojans Matchup

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands post game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon is set to return home after a devastating defeat in Stillwater, Oklahoma, for an in-state clash against the Portland State Vikings under the Friday night lights. Then the Ducks hit the road to head to Los Angeles for their second road trip of the season.

If it ends up being anything like Oregon’s first road trip in 2026, the Trojans can just about shut the door on the Ducks’ College Football Playoff hopes. A 39-31 shocking defeat to the unranked Oklahoma State Cowboys in Week 2 leaves little to no room for error if Oregon wants to make the postseason for the third consecutive year.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately for the Ducks, it won’t be a cakewalk in Week 4. The Trojans are off to a hot start to 2026, as pressure mounts on coach Lincoln Riley to take the program to the postseason for the first time in his tenure, now in year five.

True freshmen like receiver Trent Mosley, tight end Mark Bowman and edge rusher have played like everything they were expected to be and more in their first three games. Additionally, quarterback Jayden Maiava is building a case as a Heisman Trophy dark horse, while new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson has stepped in and elevated the defensive production early.

Series History

Nov 3, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Kenjon Barner (24) is tackled by Southern California Trojans defensive end Wes Horton (96) at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Oregon defeated USC 62-51. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though the Trojans hold the all-time advantage in the series with 39 wins to Oregon’s 24 (plus two ties), the Ducks have controlled the last 10 matchups.

Oregon is 8-2 in the last 10, dating back to 2009. Last season, Oregon took down USC 42-27 at Autzen Stadium with a similar Ducks team to what it has now. The Ducks look to increase their four-game winning streak in the series to five, with the last loss being 45-20 in 2016 down in Los Angeles.

But the Trojans also control the series when it’s played in Southern California. Oregon is 9-24-1 on the road vs. USC. The Ducks still have four of the last five wins in USC’s house but as coach Dan Lanning’s program learned in Week 2, nothing is a given.

A trip to the Coliseum could become an instant classic between two CFP hopefuls to kick off Big Ten action. On the USC side, it’s a chance to get right in the series and boost their national ranking. For the Ducks, a win keeps them in the playoff chase and shows that their Week 2 loss was a one-off.

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