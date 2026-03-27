Bear Alexander, A’Mauri Washington Earn Eye Catching Recognition

The Oregon Ducks enter the 2026 season with massive expectations, as their fans are eagerly anticipating the first kickoff against the Bosie State Broncos at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 5.

While the return of star quarterback Dante Moore is considered one of the main reasons why Oregon is a top threat to win the national championship next season, the Ducks' defense could also play a major role in the team accomplishing that goal in its fifth year under coach Dan Lanning.

Oregon is set to return several key interior defensive line starters from last season’s roster that played a pivotal role in the Ducks being one of the top defenses in the country and making a run to the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

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Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Several of those starters have received high PFF grades entering the 2026 season, including defensive lineman A’Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander, with both of them landing inside the top 10 at their position Oregon is one of three schools to have multiple players ranked in the top 10, per PFF’s Max Chadwick, with the Miami Hurricanes and the Texas Tech Red Raiders being the other two schools on the list.

Here’s a breakdown of where both Washington and Alexander fall in the top 10 and the impact that they can have for the Ducks next season.

A’Mauri Washington

Oregon defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington celebrates a sack as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fresh off a dominant 2025 season, Washington is ranked No. 4 with a PFF grade of 80.0. Last season with the Ducks, Washington recorded 33 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. Despite being a top prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, much like his teammate Dante Moore, Washington decided to return to the Ducks for his senior season, which will be beneficial towards the Ducks' national championship chase.

Washington’s ability to stop the run is one of the reasons why he is considered one of the best interior defensive linemen in college football entering next season. According to PFF, Washington received a run-defense grade of 83.8, the ninth best in college football. His speed as a defensive lineman will present problems for opposing teams running the football against the Ducks next season.

Bear Alexander

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander celebrates a fumble recovery as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following an impressive first season with Oregon last season after transferring from USC, Bear Alexander returns to the Ducks, primed to take a major step forward defensively. Alexander rounds out the top 10 of interior defensive linemen entering the 2026 season.

Last season with Oregon, after previous stints with the Georgia Bulldogs and USC Trojans, Alexander recorded 50 total tackles and a sack for the Ducks. The 31 defensive stops that Alexander recorded for Oregon’s defense last season were tied for the eighth in the FBS, according to PFF.

Entering the 2026 season, both Alexander and Washington can be the two top leaders on Oregon’s defense under new defensive coordinator Chris Hampton. If Alexander and Washington can both play to their potential throughout the 2026 season, then the Ducks' chances of lifting the CFP national championship in Las Vegas next January will be in very good shape.