Bear Alexander Takes One More Swipe at USC Following Oregon's Win

The No. 15 Oregon Ducks made sure defensive tackle Bear Alexander tasted one last win in Los Angeles. And against his former team the No. 18 USC Trojans.

Alexander walked out of the tunnel and into a flurry of boos during warmups inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. He still got the last laugh with the Ducks, helping spearhead the 41-27 romp of the Trojans on Sept. 26.

Alexander clearly wasn't affected by the jeers in his former home venue. But he took one last dig at USC.

What Bear Alexander Said After Oregon Romp

Bear Alexander | Darby Winte

Alexander took to his social media accounts Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) to rip USC one more time with this NSFW message.

"Make sure you tag WINNER at the end of that s*** when you mention me," Alexander said online, clearly taking a swipe at USC.

Oregon players huddle in the fourth quarter as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But Alexander continued his troll job at the Trojans. He shared 20 different photos on his Instagram page that showed some of his best moments from the 14-point win. Which included his personal tackles from the game.

He also shared a "strength in numbers" post with three smiling face emojis after Oregon took down its longtime West Coast rival.

Bear Alexander Proved his Dominance Against USC

Georgia Bulldogs Bear Alexander usc trojans transfer portal oregon ducks dan lanning big ten nfl draft scouts practice sacks lincoln riley | oregon ducks on si jacob bunn

Alexander didn't ignore the noise coming from USC fans pregame. But he certainly didn't look unphased by it either.

Oregon on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus captured Alexander mocking USC fans by throwing up the famed "O" hand gesture in response to the boos.

Oregon DL Bear Alexander throws up the “O” to some heckling USC fans calling him some pretty horrendous names. https://t.co/68Oki4BLSz pic.twitter.com/5t2r23hW1A — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) September 27, 2026

Alexander flipped a switch after the heckling. He wrecked the pass protection USC tried to throw at him and Oregon's defensive line. Including during this crucial red zone sack that forced the field goal team to come out.

Oregon DT Bear Alexander has brought it back-to-back years vs USC (former team)



17 tkls & 2 sacks this year. Day 2 pick pic.twitter.com/moBy1YrtWW — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) September 27, 2026

The veteran interior defender Alexander forced USC left guard Hayden Treter into a bad hip angle. Treter looked unprepared against the 6-3, 302-pounder's cat-quick first step and motor. Quarterback Jayden Maiava eventually felt the pressure and wrath of his past USC teammate from the 2024 season.

It's also not the first time Alexander channeled into a destruction mode against USC. He mauled the Trojans in Eugene by clogging running lanes, displaying his violent knockback power, and getting into the face of Maiava to force incompletions. And the 2026 meeting nearly matched last season's 42-27 rout inside Autzen Stadium during Big Ten action.

Bear Alexander Looked Impressive In Front of NFL Scouts

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks players walk onto the field before a football game against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alexander and the Ducks played in front of 29 different pro scouts representing 19 different NFL franchises. The Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders were among the teams that had representatives on hand.

They likely enjoyed what they saw out of Alexander. Especially if they're seeking a three-technique defender. Alexander brings the quickness needed for that defensive line spot.

As those scouts saw, Alexander resets the line of scrimmage off his combination of quickness and hand power. He boosted his draft stock by adding one more dominating outing against a top 15 program that's now fallen in the latest poll rankings.

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