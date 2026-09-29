Bear Alexander Takes One More Swipe at USC Following Oregon's Win
In this story:
The No. 15 Oregon Ducks made sure defensive tackle Bear Alexander tasted one last win in Los Angeles. And against his former team the No. 18 USC Trojans.
Alexander walked out of the tunnel and into a flurry of boos during warmups inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. He still got the last laugh with the Ducks, helping spearhead the 41-27 romp of the Trojans on Sept. 26.
Alexander clearly wasn't affected by the jeers in his former home venue. But he took one last dig at USC.
What Bear Alexander Said After Oregon Romp
Alexander took to his social media accounts Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) to rip USC one more time with this NSFW message.
"Make sure you tag WINNER at the end of that s*** when you mention me," Alexander said online, clearly taking a swipe at USC.
But Alexander continued his troll job at the Trojans. He shared 20 different photos on his Instagram page that showed some of his best moments from the 14-point win. Which included his personal tackles from the game.
He also shared a "strength in numbers" post with three smiling face emojis after Oregon took down its longtime West Coast rival.
Bear Alexander Proved his Dominance Against USC
Alexander didn't ignore the noise coming from USC fans pregame. But he certainly didn't look unphased by it either.
Oregon on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus captured Alexander mocking USC fans by throwing up the famed "O" hand gesture in response to the boos.
Alexander flipped a switch after the heckling. He wrecked the pass protection USC tried to throw at him and Oregon's defensive line. Including during this crucial red zone sack that forced the field goal team to come out.
The veteran interior defender Alexander forced USC left guard Hayden Treter into a bad hip angle. Treter looked unprepared against the 6-3, 302-pounder's cat-quick first step and motor. Quarterback Jayden Maiava eventually felt the pressure and wrath of his past USC teammate from the 2024 season.
It's also not the first time Alexander channeled into a destruction mode against USC. He mauled the Trojans in Eugene by clogging running lanes, displaying his violent knockback power, and getting into the face of Maiava to force incompletions. And the 2026 meeting nearly matched last season's 42-27 rout inside Autzen Stadium during Big Ten action.
Bear Alexander Looked Impressive In Front of NFL Scouts
Alexander and the Ducks played in front of 29 different pro scouts representing 19 different NFL franchises. The Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders were among the teams that had representatives on hand.
They likely enjoyed what they saw out of Alexander. Especially if they're seeking a three-technique defender. Alexander brings the quickness needed for that defensive line spot.
As those scouts saw, Alexander resets the line of scrimmage off his combination of quickness and hand power. He boosted his draft stock by adding one more dominating outing against a top 15 program that's now fallen in the latest poll rankings.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for Oregon Ducks On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna