Oregon vs. Fresno State Betting Odds

In Oregon’s first game with fans at Autzen Stadium in nearly two years, the Ducks take on Fresno State at 11 am on Pac-12 Network. The weather is supposed to be ideal for kickoff with temps in the low-mid 70s and no rain in the forecast. There is some concern about smoke in the area from local fires as of Friday afternoon, but we'll update you if there's any new information that comes from that.

For Fresno State, they played in last week’s week zero against UConn, widely considered to be one of the worst programs at the FBS level. It showed as the Bulldogs won 45-0, covering a 28 point spread. Last season Fresno State went 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 on over/unders.

Oregon on the other hand, has a lot of unknowns with the new quarterback in Anthony Brown, finally a healthy backfield, and a new defensive coordinator in Tim DeRuyter. Last season the Ducks were 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 when betting the under.

I feel like this will be a close game throughout most of the first half and into the first part of the second half before Oregon shows their talent and pulls away. I believe it will end up being a three-score game, with Oregon’s defense really showing up well and holding Fresno State under 20 points. I also believe with a new quarterback and first game jitters it will take some time for Oregon’s offense to get rolling.

My pick: Under 64

Draft Kings:

Moneyline: FSU (+800) | ORE (-1375)

Spread: FSU +20.5 (-110) | ORE -20.5 (-110)

Total: 64 - Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Fan Duel:

Moneyline: FSU (+880) | ORE (-1800)

Spread: FSU +20.5 (-114) | ORE -20.5 (-106)

Total: 63.5 - Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

The Action Network:

Moneyline: FSU (+838) | ORE (-1600)

Spread: FSU +20.5 (-110) | ORE -20.5 (-109)

Total: 64 - Over: (-112) | Under: (-110)

