Keys to the Game: Defense

If the Ducks can take of these items, they'll be in good shape to slow down the Bulldogs' offense.

The Ducks defense regressed from its dominant form in 2019, but it's oozing with talent, highlighted by proven difference makers such as Kayvon Thibdoeaux, Mykael Wright and Noah Sewell.

Here's what the defense needs to focus on for Oregon to come away with a win.

1. Pressure the Quarterback

The former Washington QB Jake Haener completed 64.7% of his passes in last year’s shortened 2020 season. Add in what he was able to do against UConn last week (20-26, 331 yards and 3 touchdowns/0 interceptions) and he is the key to this Fresno State offense.

The talent is clearly there as he led the top passing offense in the Mountain West last year and threw for over 2,000 yards--so it's important to make him uncomfortable in the pocket and force some bad throws. UConn was unable to get much pressure on him all game, and it showed in the 45-0 victory. For Oregon to hold the Bulldogs’ offense in check, it starts with making Haener uncomfortable.

2. Limit First Game Jitters and Penalties

This will be a natural issue with this being Oregon’s first game of the season and Fresno State already having a game under its belt, but it’s going to be very important for Oregon to get in a groove quickly and limit the rust. Cristobal preaches the importance of discipline and playing clean is the perfect way to showcase that.

In Oregon’s first scrimmage of fall camp, there were way too many penalties and Mario Cristobal said just that in his post-practice press conference. This will also be the first time there will be real fan noise for the defense to deal with in two years. Communication will be key as the Autzen crowd will be roaring for the season opener.

3. Force Turnovers

In 2020, Oregon only forced seven turnovers all season in their seven games, which was tied for 104th in the country out of 127 teams. That is a far cry from the 2019 season when the Ducks boasted a +5 turnover margin and snagged 20 interceptions.

When you combine that with Fresno State’s clean performance last week, only one turnover all game when all the backups were in, forcing turnovers will be necessary. Turnovers will be crucial this weekend and all season long. If Anthony Brown and the offense can't get it going, the turnovers are what can completely turn a game around.

