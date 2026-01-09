Bryce Boettcher Approaching Career Milestone Ahead of Oregon vs. Indiana Matchup

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks defense played an important role in the 23-0 shutout win over the Texas Tech Red Riders in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff. If the Ducks are to clinch a spot in the National Championship, they’ll need another big performance from their defense against the Indiana Hoosiers.

Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher continued his career year with the Ducks in the quarterfinal matchup. As the Eugene native attempts to help his hometown team to its first national title, he also nears a major individual milestone.

Linebacker Bryce Boettcher Approaches Impressive Milestone

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher arrives at the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington.

Boettcher enters the semifinal with 125 tackles on the season – which is four away from tying Willie Blasher and Steve Donnelly for No. 10 all-time for a single season in program history. No one has entered the top 10 in single season tackles for the Ducks since the 1980s.

Boettcher’s season low was in the opener against Montana State when he recorded three. He’s had six games with double digit tackles this season, including in the quarterfinal against Texas Tech and in the first meeting vs. Indiana.

The linebacker began his football career with Oregon as a walk-on after being part of the baseball program. His role has increased each season with the team. Boettcher currently has 248 career tackle, four sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Defense Looks to Control Matchup No. 2 vs. Indiana

Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady (22) reacts with linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) after an interception by the Ducks against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Oregon defense conceded the second most points it had all season in the first meeting with the Hoosiers. Boettcher had a decent performance despite the loss, recording 11 tackles, which was his third-straight game with 10 or more tackles.

Even though he had a good game on paper, Boettcher still said there were things to clean up from his first outing against Indiana.

Oregon's Bryce Boettcher celebrates the Ducks' victory over James Madison at the end of the game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025.

“Honestly, the past Indiana game, couple mental errors where I didn't necessarily do my job in the body of the defense,” Boettcher said. “Same goes for other guys on our team. I think just sewing that up, better understanding our opponent, having a better game plan going into the game.”

The linebacker said that the team has worked on new defensive schemes since the first meeting that they’re more confident in now. The Ducks have played eight games since they last saw Indiana and have earned a lot more reps in that timeframe.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) takes a sack near offensive lineman Carter Smith (65) against Oregon Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei (10) and linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) during the first quarter at Autzen Stadium.

“I believe everything happens for a reason,” Boettcher said about the loss to the Hoosiers earlier in the season. “I think we needed that to kind of wake us up … The rest of the season leading up to this point is a pretty good testament to the way we responded to that loss.”

Oregon is on an eight-game winning streak and coming off a big confidence booster against Texas Tech. In addition to Boettcher’s 12 tackles in the last game against the Red Raiders, he forced a fumble. The defense took the narrative surrounding Texas Tech’s defense personally and beat them at their own game.

“We had a really good game. I think it just obviously gives you confidence. You can't get complacent with that confidence,” he said. “You got to realize that Indiana is going to be a way better team than Tech. Tech was a good team, but Indiana is better. At this point it's win or go home. We're pumped for the opportunity.”