Oregon Fans Won't Like Dante Moore's New Projected NFL Team

While Oregon quarterback Dante Moore’s focus is on delivering the Ducks their first national championship in program history, many fans are anxiously awaiting his decision to either return to Eugene for another season or declare for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Moore has had a phenomenal season for the Ducks, throwing for 3,280 yards, 28 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Courtesy of his performance this season for the Ducks, Moore has emerged as a first-round projected pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and NFL scouts and analysts are making their predictions on which NFL team would select Moore.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore works out as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, according to ESPN’s latest 2026 NFL mock draft by Jordan Reid, some Oregon fans may not like the team that Moore is projected to be selected by.

Dante Moore's Latest NFL Draft Projection

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up prior to the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The latest mock draft by ESPN has Moore being selected by the New York Jets with the No. 2 overall pick. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who Moore will face in the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl, is projected to be taken No. 1 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders.

While Moore has the potential to be a great talent in the NFL, landing with the Jets might not be the best fit for the Oregon quarterback. Ducks fans want to see Moore succeed in the NFL, and the Jets may not be the franchise to help him reach his full potential.

MORE: Curt Cignetti Speaks Candidly On Oregon Ducks Playoff Rematch

MORE: Oregon's Three Most Impactful Transfer Portal Departures

MORE: Oregon Freshman Brandon Finney Turns Heads With Comments After Orange Bowl

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

The Jets franchise has a history of making poor decisions, whether it be the recent fiasco with Aaron Rodgers, free agency moves, or struggling quarterback play. Moore would be entering a difficult situation if he were drafted by the Jets.

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) looks to pass the ball against the New England Patriots in the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

This season, the Jets have had three different starting quarterbacks, including Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, and Brady Cook. Fields was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury after nine weeks as the starting quarterback. Fields led the Jets in passing with 1,259 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception.

Fields’ future with the Jets is uncertain heading into the offseason. If the Jets decide to let Fields walk and draft Moore, the Oregon quarterback could be a day-one starter for New York. The dysfunction of the Jets franchise, and Moore potentially landing with New York could even make him reconsider his decision to declare for the NFL Draft after Oregon’s season comes to a close.

NFL Teams That Would Be Better Fits For Moore

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) and quarterback Dante Moore (5) celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Other than the Jets, Moore would fit much better with the Arizona Cardinals, who are drafting No. 3 overall in the draft. If the Cardinals decide to part ways with quarterback Kyler Murray this offseason, Moore would be a good fit in Arizona around a young group of offensive weapons, including wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson.

Moore could also be drafted by the Raiders, as there is an ongoing debate over who is deserving of the No. 1 overall draft pick between him and Mendoza. The Peach Bowl quarterback duel between Mendoza and Moore could decide the argument for the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Moore, Ducks Peach Bowl Matchup vs. Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) holds the trophyThursday, Jan. 1, 2026, after defeating Alabama Crimson Tide in the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for now, Moore will look to lead the No. 5 Oregon Ducks to their first national championship game appearance since 2015 by beating the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers in the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl on Friday.

The Ducks are currently a 3.5-point underdog against the Hoosiers, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The kickoff between the Hoosiers and Ducks in the Peach Bowl is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, with the game broadcast on ESPN.

Recommended Articles