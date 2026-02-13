Bryce Boettcher Gets Real About NFL Draft, Astros Talks And Tackling Bo Nix

Former Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher’s journey from walk-on to the Big Ten’s leading tackler and a Ducks fan favorite was fueled by competition. He hasn’t lost that edge as the NFL Draft approaches, already circling a dream first career tackle that just happens to involve fellow Duck Bo Nix.

"I'd love to tackle Bo Nix as my first tackle," Boettcher said in an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks On SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher arrives at the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The comment about the former Oregon quarterback, now Denver Broncos star, is delivered with a grin, but it captures the competitive fire that defined his rise in Eugene, where relentless effort and team-first toughness turned an under-the-radar addition into a name fans rallied behind.

What makes Boettcher’s journey unique isn’t just his production on the football field, but the fork in the road he’s navigating. A dual-sport standout who was also drafted by the Houston Astros, he’s fielding just as many questions about baseball as he is about his 40-yard dash. Yet his answer is clear: football first.

Boettcher is already rising up draft boards yet stays grounded in the identity that got him here: loyal to his Oregon roots, confident in his path, and eager for the kind of full-circle moment that would bring his college story onto football’s biggest stage.

In an exclusive interview, Boettcher opens up about his dual-sport future, conversations with the Houston Astros, how he is preparing for the combine and the NFL team he grew up rooting for.

May 31, 2024; Santa Barbara, CA, USA; Oregon outfielder Bryce Boettcher (28) reacts after hitting a solo home run in top of the eleventh inning of an NCAA Baseball Santa Barbara Regional against the San Diego at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

On Baseball:

As a a dual-sport athlete who also starred for Oregon baseball and was drafted by the Houston Astros in 2024... there was one question on the mind of the NFL personnel he’s met with: Is he a football or a baseball guy?

Boettcher: I'm obviously a football guy. I want to play in the NFL.

What is Boettcher’s ultimate goal?

Boettcher: All kind of up in the air right now. It kind of just depends on the NFL draft and how that goes. I want to pursue football right now, given where my career has been this past year. I feel like I got a solid start and a bright future in that. Baseball's still on the table. I don't want to say I'm never going to play baseball again. I still love baseball, but right now I'm focused on football.

Does he feel he needs to choose?

Boettcher: I think at this point this is when I need to pick. I think I need to establish myself in one professionally before I go back to the other. If I get drafted in a good spot and the opportunity's right - I love football and I'm going to go all out football. Later down the road, once I'm established and one of them, which I think right now it has to be football… Maybe a GM would be cool with me playing some baseball in the off season and see how that goes. We'll have that conversation when it gets there.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) poses for a photo head coach Dan Lanning before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The second-most asked question Boettcher gets is: how does playing left or center field translate to the football field?

Boettcher: It’s just reactions and then following your instincts, like a hundred percent. When you're in the outfield, you see the ball off the bat - you just have to go, you have to react, be instinctual you can't second guess yourself… same with football. If you’re playing linebacker, you see the whole open and the running backs going, you can't second yourself. You have to go full speed. So I think that ‘balls to the wall’ mentality (translates).

How are conversations with the Astros?

Boettcher: Obviously they're kind of waiting. They know I'm pursuing the combine and the NFL Draft. So they're just kind of waiting to see how the NFL Draft shakes out. And then we'll have another conversation after that.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) greets fans before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

On NFL Draft Expectations And Team He Grew Up Cheering For

What is an NFL team getting If they draft you?

Boettcher: I’d say, number one, someone that's all about the team. I think my walk-on background shows that. I've played many years without getting any money, just because of the love of the game. Number two, someone who's relentless and who plays with a lot of passion. I think it's evident in my film and on my tape that I play relentless and with passion. And number three, I'd say physical football player to physical presence. Most physical team always wins in this game, and I feel like I bring that to the team.

As far as when you’ll be drafted, What does your agent tell you to expect?

Boettcher: It all depends on the combine and then obviously interviews. But I think from what I've been hearing around fourth or fifth round.

Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher NFL Draft Senior Bowl MLB | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

What do you think that moment will feel like?

Boettcher: It's going to be exciting. Obviously, there's still a lot of work to be done until we get to that process. The draft process never ends until your name gets called. Still a lot of work to be done. But I'm excited to get this ball rolling.

Growing up in Oregon, no NFL team - did you have a team you rooted for?

Boettcher: I grew up rooting for the Seahawks just because they were closest to Oregon. I've never been to an NFL game, actually, which is crazy. ButI grew up a Seahawks fan just because they were closest to Oregon. Hopefully the Seahawks draft me, but I'll be happy to go to any team that wants to draft me.

Boettcher: I think being on any team with a Duck on there would be pretty sweet. And nowadays it's not that uncommon because we've got a lot of Ducks in the league

