Impressive List Of Oregon Ducks Invited To NFL Draft Combine

The Oregon Ducks are sending more and more players to the NFL every year under coach Dan Lanning. Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, there were nine players invited to the NFL Combine.

A total of 319 prospects will attend this year’s event at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, set for February 23 through March 2.

For the Ducks, it's a massive opportunity to improve their draft stocks with their physical measurements, team interviews and on-field tests like the 40-yard dash, 225-lb bench press, vertical/broad jumps, three-cone drill and shuttle runs.

Oregon Ducks Invited To NFL Draft Combine

Here are the nine Ducks invited to the NFL Draft Combine:

Malik Benson



Bryce Boettcher



Jadon Canady



Alex Harkey



Emmanuel Pregnon



Dillon Thieneman



Kenyon Sadiq



Noah Whittington



Isaiah World

Last year, Oregon had a program-record 12 Ducks invited to the combine and another record of 10 players drafted. The dozen Ducks invited shattered the previous program record of seven, which was set in 2024, 2020, 2025, 2012, 2009 and 2007.

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher

This year, notable players like quarterback Dante Moore and center Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu chose to return to Eugene for another season of Duck football. On defense, edge defenders Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti, along with starting defensive tackles Bear Alexander and A'Mauri Washington, are also coming back in 2026.

Oregon fans are thrilled to see these key players stay for another year. Still, if they had declared for the NFL Draft, the Ducks likely would have set a new program record with more than 10 players selected and even more would have been invited to the combine.

NFL Draft

Oregon could have another player drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft in 2026. There are three players that regularly are ranked within the top prospects: tight end Kenyon Sadiq, guard Emmanuel Pregnon and safety Dillon Thieneman.

The Ducks have had a first-round pick in each of the last six NFL Drafts, Derrick Harmon (2025), Josh Conerly Jr. (2025), Bo Nix (2024), Christian Gonzalez (2023), Kayvon Thibodeaux (2022), Penei Sewell (2021) and Justin Herbert (2020). The Ducks have seven first-round selections in the last six years.

Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) with head coach Dan Lanning

Another player that Oregon fans will keep their eye on is Whittington, who is recognized by Lanning as the embodiment of resilience and toughness.

After four years at Oregon and six in college football, Whittington earned a fourth-round NFL Draft grade from Bleacher Report. He landed on Mel Kiper's "Big Board" as the No. 10 running back in the draft class.

The 5-foot-8, 200-pound Whittington is garnered more and more spotlight down the stretch of the 2025 season. Over his last six regular season games, Whittington averaged 93.8 rushing yards per game, highlighted by three 100-yard outings against Rutgers (125), Iowa (118) and USC (104).

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning

The former two-star recruit Whittington has not had an easy path to become the starting running back at Oregon. He transferred to the Ducks from Western Kentucky in 2022 and backed up now-Tampa Bay star Bucky Irving. His 2023 season was derailed by the injury and then took on a secondary role in 204 behind former Duck Jordan James.

"I always ask players if they wanna be the hammer or the nail when it comes to a collision," Lanning said. "Noah is always the hammer. He's always the hammer. He's always looking to deliver a blow."

"He's tough as nails as guys from Peach County (Georgia) are. He embodies what it means to be an Oregon Duck,” Lanning said.