Three Things To Know About Linebacker Bryce Boettcher

Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher was picked by the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. There were no prior thoughts of him being selected in the first round, but it seemed reasonable that he could hear his name called on the second day of the NFL Draft.

Here are three things to know about Boettcher, the No. 135 overall pick.

Former Walk-On

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (LB04) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Boettcher was a former walk-on for the Oregon Ducks. This is something that isn't very common, as it is quite rare to see a walk-on selected in the NFL Draft, let alone potentially hearing his name called on the second day of the event. The Ducks took a chance on him, and it paid off, as he would later win the Burlsworth Trophy in 2024.

The Burlsworth Trophy is awarded to the best FBS college football player who started their career as a walk-on. The linebacker started his career with the Ducks in 2022 and was later upgraded to a big role after seeing some time on the special teams. This makes him someone who can be relied on to go make a huge play on special teams if he isn't given a spot on the field as a linebacker right away. This makes him an even more intriguing player to draft.

Former MLB Draft Selection

May 31, 2024; Santa Barbara, CA, USA; Oregon outfielder Bryce Boettcher (28) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the top of the eleventh inning of an NCAA Baseball Santa Barbara Regional against the San Diego at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Boettcher played both linebacker and he also played baseball for the Oregon Ducks. He played center fielder, as both positions he played helped him in the other sport. The game of football is about angles, which helped him contribute to taking better routes for flyouts, but his hustle from baseball only helped him on the football field.

Boettcher was selected in the 2024 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros in the 13th round, but he opted to return to college and pursue a career in the NFL. Ultimately choosing football over baseball is what he felt was the right choice, as he is now waiting to hear his name called during the event, as some believe he could hear his name called as early as the second day of the event.

Deserving of a Day Two Pick

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher walks the orange carpet as the Oregon Ducks arrive at Miami International Airport ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boettcher is a violent linebacker, as he doesn't look to just hit someone; he looks to leave a mark. He plays with full speed and is by far one of the better linebackers in the class. He makes very few mistakes and is one of the nation's best, even when he misses his assignment, because he does it at 100 percent.

He is also someone who can control the defense, as he was the general of the Oregon defense in 2025. He showed that he can step up and be a captain, as he wants to help contribute and make his team better in every situation. He is an addict of the game, and that is something that will always help him push to be better and will always allow him to grow in the NFL.

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