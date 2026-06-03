Colts Rookie Bryce Boettcher’s Rare Oregon Legacy Keeps Growing

The Oregon Ducks didn't have to look far to find their "biggest recruiting find of the last decade."

Former Oregon linebacker Boettcher grew up just miles from Autzen Stadium and became one of the most unique Ducks of all time: a former walk-on and dual-sport athlete.

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher speaks to reporters during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bryce Boettcher's Unique Oregon Ducks Career

Playing first for the Oregon baseball team, Boettcher couldn't help but look over the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene to peak at what the Ducks football team was up to. When he set up a meeting with his baseball coach Mark Wasikowski about his interest in playing football, Wasikowski supported Boettcher and spoke to football coach Dan Lanning about it immediately.

Boettcher played quarterback at South Eugene High School and his recruiting profile lists him as a dual-threat quarterback, ranked as the No. 2,820 best recruit in the nation.

Fast forward to 2026, and Boettcher was drafted in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

From a three-star quarterback recruit to leading the Big Ten Conference with 136 total tackles and then taking his talents to the NFL... Definitely makes sense why The Athletic would name Boettcher as Oregon's biggest recruiting find over the last decade.

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher walks the orange carpet as the Oregon Ducks arrive at Miami International Airport ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notably, he was also drafted by the Houston Astros in the 13th round of the 2024 MLB Draft but returned to the Ducks football program with an attitude of helping the program push into the College Football Playoff.

Boettcher is the first Duck to win the Burlsworth Trophy, presented to the nation’s most outstanding player who began career as a walk-on. His rise has inspired many in Eugene as he reigns as one of the biggest fan-favorite players on the Ducks.

Case in point, Boettcher was drafted by the Colts a few hours before the Oregon Spring Football game was going to begin. Boettcher elected to return to Autzen Stadium for the game to cheer on his former teammates, to the delight of the Oregon fan base that got to celebrate his milestone achievement with him. Then, Boettcher walked over to PK Park to give the Oregon baseball team some love as the Ducks beat the USC Trojans.

It's clear that Boettcher bleeds green and yellow. And while he is participating in his first NFL offseason activities with the Colts, he is still deepening his legacy in Oregon. Coach Wasikowski says he's a huge fan of Boettcher's and that he's "everything that the people of Oregon stand for."

Bryce Boettcher's Big Prediction

Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher NFL Draft Senior Bowl MLB dan lanning | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Boettcher made a bold Oregon prediction for next season and shared the lesson from coach Dan Lanning he still lives by.

"I'd say the biggest thing from coach Lanning is - ‘Rent is due every day.’ It's a big thing he’d tell us after football practices. And it's so true… Everyone's so athletically gifted in this game, intelligent and physical. If you don't bring it every single day, you're going to get your ass kicked. So, you have to bring it every day. If you want to improve and show you're the best of this game," Boettcher said.

"It’s the same in life. You have to bring it every day in everything you do … rent is due every day," Boettcher continued.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) hugs head coach Dan Lanning before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Boettcher and Lanning have a close relationship and often poked fun or challenged each other. His perspective is unique, as Boettcher knows the 2026 Oregon football roster better than most. That's what makes his prediction so interesting.

"I don't want to jump ahead of myself, but I think everyone else is thinking national championship. That's the mindset every year. If you aren't thinking that going into the year and manifesting it, your mind's in the wrong place. So I'll put it out there right now. Ducks are winning the national championship next year," Boettcher said.

While Boettcher is making a name for himself in the NFL, the Ducks will surely miss his leadership but his presence lives on in Eugene.

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