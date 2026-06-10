Rising Oregon Recruit Shows Elite Versatility in Front of Ducks Coaches

The Oregon Ducks have coaches jotting down names of potential recruits during June 2026. Including the ones who competed inside Autzen Stadium for a prospect camp.

They're laying the groundwork for the future while the Ducks continue to pursue still-available 2027 talents like five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant.

But one rising class of 2028 talent just turned heads on Oregon's side for showing off his elite versatility.

The Recruit who Showed Uncanny Versatility in Front of Oregon

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning before the Orange Bowl | Jake Bunn / Oregon Ducks on SI

Four-star cornerback Ca'Ron Williams came all the way from Rancho Santa Margarita Catholic in California's Orange County to compete inside the Ducks' home venue.

The 2028 talent looks ready to ascend up Oregon's recruiting radar moving forward. Williams delivered the type of plays college coaches often look for at skills camps involving high school prospects.

The 6-0 Williams excelled during one-on-one situations facing other talented wide receivers. He showed how advanced and aggressive his press man coverage ability is for an incoming junior.

But he also lined up as an outside boundary cornerback during other scenarios. Williams later displayed his strong nose for the football by breaking up passes. He even showed more patience than panic when asked to play in zone coverage.

Per On3's Max Torres, Williams has received an offer from Oregon, and he could be part of the Ducks' plans in the 2028 recruiting class. Lanning and company hold 17 commits in the class of 2027, allowing them to turn their focus towards future prospects.

Oregon’s Jamari Johnson, left, and Malik Benson celebrate Benson’s third-quarter touchdown against James Madison at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Advantage Oregon Ducks Have with Ca'Ron Williams

Williams enters an NFL pipeline in Eugene if he chooses the Ducks in the future.

Dillon Thieneman represents the latest high-caliber secondary talent to land on league radars. Thieneman became lauded for his ability to thrive in multiple spots on the football field but will enter the league manning safety for the NFC North champion Chicago Bears.

But Oregon rolled out a versatile weapon before Thieneman dominated. And this talent hailed from Williams' Southern California region too: Deommodore Lenoir, a Los Angeles native who starred for Bishop Mora Salesian High.

"Hyena" proved to the Ducks that he can thrive at safety, nickelback and boundary cornerback against a previously loaded Pac-12 that featured future NFL wide receiver names like Brandon Aiyuk, Jalen McMillan and Drake London. Williams looks like a younger version of the San Francisco 49ers' top shutdown cornerback.

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning and the Ducks defensive coaches clearly love defenders who can play multiple spots and bring a cerebral side in reacting to plays/formations. Williams brings the look and feel of a Ducks cornerback.

But Oregon faces stout competition for his services already. SEC heavyweights Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M offered him early too. Local Big Ten universities UCLA and USC surface as two more early challengers to the Ducks for Williams. Even North Carolina with coach Bill Belichick at the forefront offered Williams. Oregon would continue an impressive recruiting winning streak south of the LA County line if it lands the versatile defensive weapon.

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