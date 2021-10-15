Cal Defensive Players to Watch vs. No. 9 Oregon

    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsBasketballPro DucksOther SportsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    California Defensive Players to Watch vs. No. 9 Oregon

    These players could make things difficult for the Oregon offense on Friday.
    Author:

    The Cal defense has been strong against the run, but is vulnerable through the air. If Oregon wants to have the offense humming against the Golden Bears, they'd be wise to key in on these defenders.

    #25 Cameron Goode-Outside Linebacker

    Cameron Goode (19) stretches out to tackle TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15).

    Cameron Goode (19) stretches out to tackle TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15).

    The Cal defense starts with Goode, who does it all for the Golden Bears. He's particularly good at setting the edge on run plays and is a major reason why the team has been difficult to run on this season. Not too many players can get outside of him when he's setting the edge. 

    He's also athletic as a pass rusher, and even has some good speed to make plays if he can get his hands on the ball and force turnovers. Goode is as experienced as they come, now in his sixth season in Berkley.

    He's tied for the team lead in sacks with two on the year and has the fourth-most tackles with 25. He's got a knack for making plays, especially in the backfield. He has the ability to be a major disruption for any offense, so Oregon's offensive line will need to show up on Friday.

    Stats vs. Washington State: 6 total tackles, 3 solo tackles, 1 quarterback hurry

    #93 Luc Bequette-Defensive End

    Luc Bequette (93) stretches out for a tackle against Washington Huskies quarterback Dylan Morris (9).

    Luc Bequette (93) stretches out for a tackle against Washington Huskies quarterback Dylan Morris (9).

    Bequette won't jump out at you on the stat sheet, but he's been one of the stronger players along the Cal front seven. This is particularly encouraging for defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon, as the team is thin at defensive line following a season-ending injury to nose guard Stanley McKenzie.

    After spending four seasons at Cal before transferring to Boston College in 2020, Bequette has played a big role in the run defense this season, which ranks second in the Pac-12 at just 596 total rushing yards. 

    He's played well against Oregon during his career, logging a career-high 9 tackles against the Ducks back in 2019. He'll need to step up and help the defense get pressure on Anthony Brown if the Golden Bears want to stay in this game. 

    He may not be have made a name for himself as a pass rusher, but he has 12 sacks to his name during his long college career. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Cameron Goode TCU
    Play
    Football

    Cal Defensive Players to Watch vs. No. 9 Oregon

    The Ducks' offense will need to account for these players come Friday

    Justin Flowe Fresno State Yell
    Play
    Football

    Justin Flowe Partners With Marshawn Lynch, Announces New NIL Deal

    The star freshman linebacker is making big moves off the field

    Travis Dye Stanford Tackle
    Play
    Football

    Oregon Offensive Players to Watch vs. California

    The Ducks could use a mighty performance from these players against the Cal defense

    Stats vs. Washington State: 5 total tackles, 2 solo tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack

    #32 Daniel Scott-Safety

    California Golden Bears safety Daniel Scott (32) intercepts a pass intended for Sacramento State Hornets wide receiver Pierre Williams (84).

    California Golden Bears safety Daniel Scott (32) intercepts a pass intended for Sacramento State Hornets wide receiver Pierre Williams (84).

    Scott has had a great start to the season and is one of the bright spots in an otherwise struggling Cal secondary that had been a source for optimism in previous years. His three picks have him among the conference leaders in 2021, and he'll need to have a strong performance against Oregon's talented pass catchers Friday. 

    His 6-foot-2 frame should help him compete against the Ducks' massive tight ends and he'll be able to help crash down in run support as well. 

    Stats vs. Washington State: 6 total tackles, 5 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception 

    More from Ducks Digest

    Cal offensive players to watch vs. No. 9 Oregon

    Join the Community

    Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

    Check out our new Forums HERE

    Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE

    More Ducks

    Cameron Goode TCU
    Football

    Cal Defensive Players to Watch vs. No. 9 Oregon

    30 seconds ago
    Justin Flowe Fresno State Yell
    Football

    Justin Flowe Partners With Marshawn Lynch, Announces New NIL Deal

    1 hour ago
    Travis Dye Stanford Tackle
    Football

    Oregon Offensive Players to Watch vs. California

    8 hours ago
    Trevon Clark TCU
    Football

    Cal Offensive Players to Watch vs. No. 9 Oregon

    12 hours ago
    anthony-brown-hands-off-to-travis-dye-vs-stanford
    Football

    Travis Dye 'Ready' for 20-touch Games, 'Whatever the Team Needs'

    12 hours ago
    mykael-wright-vs-stanford
    Football

    Oregon Defensive Players to Watch vs. California

    12 hours ago
    kayvon-thibodeaux-black-uniforms-vs-cal
    Football

    LOOK: Oregon Releases Uniform Combination vs. California

    Oct 14, 2021
    Noah Sewell Stanford
    Football

    Keys to the Game: Defense

    Oct 13, 2021