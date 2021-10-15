Cal Defensive Players to Watch vs. No. 9 Oregon

The Cal defense has been strong against the run, but is vulnerable through the air. If Oregon wants to have the offense humming against the Golden Bears, they'd be wise to key in on these defenders.

#25 Cameron Goode-Outside Linebacker

Cameron Goode (19) stretches out to tackle TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15). © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Cal defense starts with Goode, who does it all for the Golden Bears. He's particularly good at setting the edge on run plays and is a major reason why the team has been difficult to run on this season. Not too many players can get outside of him when he's setting the edge.

He's also athletic as a pass rusher, and even has some good speed to make plays if he can get his hands on the ball and force turnovers. Goode is as experienced as they come, now in his sixth season in Berkley.

He's tied for the team lead in sacks with two on the year and has the fourth-most tackles with 25. He's got a knack for making plays, especially in the backfield. He has the ability to be a major disruption for any offense, so Oregon's offensive line will need to show up on Friday.

Stats vs. Washington State: 6 total tackles, 3 solo tackles, 1 quarterback hurry

#93 Luc Bequette-Defensive End

Luc Bequette (93) stretches out for a tackle against Washington Huskies quarterback Dylan Morris (9). © Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Bequette won't jump out at you on the stat sheet, but he's been one of the stronger players along the Cal front seven. This is particularly encouraging for defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon, as the team is thin at defensive line following a season-ending injury to nose guard Stanley McKenzie.

After spending four seasons at Cal before transferring to Boston College in 2020, Bequette has played a big role in the run defense this season, which ranks second in the Pac-12 at just 596 total rushing yards.

He's played well against Oregon during his career, logging a career-high 9 tackles against the Ducks back in 2019. He'll need to step up and help the defense get pressure on Anthony Brown if the Golden Bears want to stay in this game.

He may not be have made a name for himself as a pass rusher, but he has 12 sacks to his name during his long college career.

Stats vs. Washington State: 5 total tackles, 2 solo tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack

#32 Daniel Scott-Safety

California Golden Bears safety Daniel Scott (32) intercepts a pass intended for Sacramento State Hornets wide receiver Pierre Williams (84). © Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Scott has had a great start to the season and is one of the bright spots in an otherwise struggling Cal secondary that had been a source for optimism in previous years. His three picks have him among the conference leaders in 2021, and he'll need to have a strong performance against Oregon's talented pass catchers Friday.

His 6-foot-2 frame should help him compete against the Ducks' massive tight ends and he'll be able to help crash down in run support as well.

Stats vs. Washington State: 6 total tackles, 5 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception

