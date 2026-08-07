Chris Hampton Provides Reason For Excitement About Oregon's Receiver Room

Oregon Ducks defensive coordinator Chris Hampton spoke to reporters following the first day of fall practice on Thursday. He touched on what he’s seen from coaching against true freshman wide receiver Jalen Lott in practice, along with the rest of the receiving core.

Hampton is in his first year as Oregon defensive coordinator after spending 2023-2025 as the Ducks’ co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

Chris Hamton on Oregon WR's: "Glad They're On Our Team"

Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton speaks during a press conference on March 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jalen Lott is one of Oregon’s highest rated recruits from the class of 2026. The 6-0, 170 pound wideout was rated by Rivals as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 3 receiver in the 2026 class. His potential has stood out to Hampton.

“I think he’s got a ton of potential. He’s got a tremendous catch radius. He can accelerate. He’s got really good hands. He can start and stop. He’s got really good burst,” Hampton said about Lott. “Going against all of our receivers in practice, they make some plays on us. It’s like ‘I’m glad they’re on our team.’ It’s a challenge for us each and every day….Jalen has looked really good so far.”

Combat Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore makes a catch for a touchdown during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As a senior for Panther Creek High School in 2025-26, Lott hauled in 87 receptions for 1,280 yards and 20 touchdowns in 12 games played.

The Ducks could end up having one of the best wide receiver rooms in the country. Oregon’s highest rated receiver in the 2025 recruiting class was five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore. As a true freshman in 2025, Moore hauled in 34 receptions for 497 yards and three touchdowns. Can Moore turn into the Ducks’ No. 1 option this season?

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) runs after making a catch as James Madison Dukes defensive back DJ Barksdale (32) defends during the first quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another returning Oregon wide receiver that will look to make a big impact in 2026 is Jeremiah McClellan. He was Oregon’s third leading receiver in 2025, hauling in 38 receptions for 557 yards and three touchdowns.

The two top leading receivers for the Ducks last season are now both in the NFL: wide receiver Malik Benson and tight end Kenyon Sadiq. This leaves the door open for players to step up and fill that void.

Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) poses during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

A wide receiver that wasn’t able to play last season but is aiming for a big comeback in 2026 is Evan Stewart. In 2024 with Oregon, Stewart hauled in 48 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns. Unfortunately in 2025, he suffered a torn patellar tendon before the season kicked off and missed every game.

There will be no shortage of weapons for Ducks quarterback Dante Moore to throw to this season. Moore started all 15 games last season for Oregon, throwing for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns. Moore had the option to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, where he was projected to be a top five pick. He decided to return to Oregon for another season.

Will the Oregon offense led by Moore along with all of this talent on the edges be one of the best units in the country?

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