Three Reasons That Make Oregon Wide Receiver Evan Stewart Elite

The Oregon Ducks are chasing greatness this college football season, and luckily for the Ducks, they have plenty of players who are capable of changing any sort of outcome they may have this season. This includes Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart, arguably the most gifted pass catcher on the roster, who is set to return for the first time since 2024 after suffering an injury before the 2025 season.

What makes Stewart such an elite threat in Oregon's offense?

Toe Tapping Machine

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart makes a catch during practice with the Ducks Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When it comes to playing the wide receiver position, there are many key traits to success, including being able to finish plays the right way. The thing that has helped Stewart the most has been his ability to catch the ball and finish plays near the back of the end zone or even on the outside near the sidelines. That is thanks to his ability to toe tap at a high level.

Toe-tapping will make him an elite-level receiver on the outside, which is something the Ducks arguably need the most in their wide receiver room. The Ducks have multiple players who could play the slot position well, like Dakorien Moore, Iverson Hooks, Jeremiah McClellan, and Jalen Lott, but their depth on the outside is much thinner. All of these wide receivers could find themselves contributing on the outside, but the one to watch will be Stewart.

Veteran Reliability

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart celebrates a long reception as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The majority of the Oregon Ducks' wide receivers can return for at least one more season following the conclusion of the 2026 season, but Stewart will not be allowed to do so unless something major changes. He will bring veteran reliability to this squad, which is something he showed two seasons ago with former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel throwing the ball to him.

He will hold on to the ball when he gains possession, and he barely falls short of the expectations that is held when it comes to him catching the ball, as he rarely drops any passes thrown his way, which happens at the college level more times than most teams would want to admit. His reliable hands and ability to hold on to the ball are a reflection of his age and experience.

Stop and Go

Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) catches a touchdown over Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke (10) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No matter if it is on the move without the ball in his hands when trying to run routes or after he gets the ball in his hands and in an attempt to change direction, one thing that Stewart continues to do well is enter and exit a stop-and-go at nearly the same speed. This often stuns the defenders that he takes on, and allows him to get a reset, along with creating major plays for the Ducks.

This will be massive for the Oregon Ducks in the 2026 season, as this could be one major trait and reason as to why the Ducks are able to succeed against the remainder of the Big Ten and even push for their first national championship victory.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.