Oregon Receiver Jeremiah McClellan Raises Injury Concern For Ducks

The No. 21 Oregon Ducks jumped out to an early lead over the Portland State Vikings, leading 28-0 at the end of the first quarter. However, Oregon's impressive offensive effort was achieved without the production of wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan, who entered week 3 leading the Ducks with 170 receiving yards. McClellan warmed up with the Ducks before the game, but he changed into street clothes ahead of kickoff against Portland State.

Tight end Jamari Johnson missed the Oklahoma State game and is sidelined again in the Portland State matchup, but the injury to McClellan is a surprise after the upset loss to the Cowboys.

Oregon Ducks receiver Jeremiah McClellan | Bri Amaranthus / Oregon Ducks on S

As a result, the Ducks offense relied on tight ends Andrew Olesh and Kendre Harrison during the first quarter while wide receivers Evan Stewart and Dakorien Moore played on the outside. In addition, freshmen receivers like Messiah Hampton and Gatlin Bair have entered the game in the first quarter.

Harrison caught his first career touchdown at the start of the second quarter to extend Oregon's lead to 35-0 before halftime.

Oregon Ducks Offense vs. Portland State

Offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer still has plenty of offensive weapons to work with as both Moore and Stewart pose downfield threats for quarterback Dante Moore to target. Additionally, the absence of McClellan gives younger receivers like Hampton and Bair more experience to gain valuable reps in Autzen Stadium.

Through the first frame against Portland State, Stewart leads the Ducks with 61 receiving yards on two catches. Meanwhile, Dakorien Moore logged one catch for a 45-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and Hampton added two receptions for 23 yards of his own. Harrison, a former five-star recruit, has had his biggest performance of the year so far with two catches for 34 yards.

Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer | Jake Bunn

The injuries to both McClellan and Johnson are undisclosed, but the two pass catchers are seemingly not needed in Oregon's matchup with Portland State after the Ducks scored 28 points in the first 15 minutes. However, as the offense finds its rhythm against the Vikings, Big Ten conference play looms for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and company.

USC Trojans Loom

Whether or not McClellan and/or Johnson will return for Oregon's matchup with the No. 12 USC Trojans remains to be seen, so weapons like Hampton and Harrison emerging as viable options becomes more important than ever.

Talent on the Oregon roster was never believed to be an issue for the Ducks, but an injury to McClellan would be a blow to the Ducks' wide receiver room. The trio of Moore, Stewart, and McClellan was expected to rival any group of three receivers in the Big Ten let alone the entire NCAA.

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) warms up before a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A major change to Big Ten policy in 2026 is requiring all teams to submit official injury reports ahead of conference games. As a result, Lanning and company will have to reveal key updates on the respective injury statuses of McClellan, Johnson, and more.

Oregon's first injury report of the season will be released on Wednesday ahead of kickoff against USC on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.