Three Ways Receiver Dakorien Moore Will Elevate Oregon Ducks' Season

The Oregon Ducks completed their deepest postseason finish in 11 years in 2026, with true freshmen like wide receiver Dakorien Moore breaking out. Moore has found early success at the collegiate level thanks to a plethora of key traits that he has, including these three things that could change the entirety of how the Ducks' college football team plays in the 2026 season.

1. Change of Direction

Oregon’s Dakorien Moore, right, flys over the goal line ahead of Oklahoma State’s David Kabongo for a second quarter touchdown at Autzen. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The most underrated trait that a wide receiver could be excellent at is his ability to change direction. This is what makes Moore reliable after the catch and why he is used extensively when it comes to the short routes and the checkdowns. He is great when it comes to moving from one side of the field to the other, as he has found himself as a top change-of-direction wide receiver in the country.

This is something that will be needed for the next season, as he could be used in short opportunities and break through for big plays. He has the chance to be the best wide receiver on the team in yards after the catch because of his change of direction.

2. Find and Track the Ball Ability

Oregon’s Dakorien Moore celebrates with Duck fans during the game against Oklahoma State. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore's ability to find the ball is one of a kind. He has been able to track the ball due to his ability to swivel his head at the right time, along with his ability to turn his complete body towards the ball when the ball is in the air. He has been able to track the ball well, and his hands are reliable enough to make major plays, especially deeper down the field, because of his extremely high IQ with the ball in the air.

This is a major trait for Moore to have ahead of the next season, as he has the chance to be extremely reliable for the Ducks in 2026.

3. High Motor

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore stretches during an open practice ahead of the Orange Bowl at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon on Dec. 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arguably, the hardest thing to instill into someone's arsenal is the motor that the prospect or player plays with. The heart and the motor are what separate the excellent and the average, and one could argue that among all of the wide receivers on the Oregon roster, the player in the group with the highest running motor is Moore. Moore is going to consistently fall forward and will barely ever be knocked off his route because he has the mentality of finishing one yard or more over the expectation.

He doesn't have the quitting aspect in his game, and he is an excellent player when it comes to his ability to finish plays the right way. Moore is willing to drive through the defenders and wants to put his team in the best position to succeed at all costs. That is key to any success that the Ducks look to have, as there will be many games in which players like Moore will change the outcome this season.

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