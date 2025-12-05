5-Star Recruit Chris Henry Jr. Announces Shocking Decision That Rocks Big Ten

Five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. announced that he is signing with the Ohio State Buckeyes during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday, Dec. 5. The Oregon Ducks were in a battle with Ohio State to land Henry Jr. after he did not sign with the Buckeyes on Wednesday, the first day of the Early Signing Period.

The news of Ohio State offensive coordinator (and former wide Buckeyes receivers coach) Brian Hartline taking the head coaching job at USF broke on Wednesday morning, throwing a wrench in the decision of Henry Jr. Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein has been announced as the new head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats, but Stein was not going to double as Henry Jr.'s position coach like Hartline.

Ultimately, Oregon coach Dan Lanning, wide receivers coach Ross Douglas and the Ducks could not pull off the flip.

Oregon Ends with No. 2 Recruiting Class Behind USC

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Chris Henry Jr. part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Ducks Wire-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before Henry Jr.'s announcement, Oregon had the No. 2-ranked recruiting class in 2026 behind only the USC Trojans. However, the addition of Henry Jr. would have moved the Ducks past the Trojans. In the end, the Ducks are expected to stay behind USC for the final class of 2026 rankings.

The Oregon class is headlined by five players rated as five-star recruits in Rivals' Industry rankings: offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho, tight end Kendre Harrison, safety Jett Washington, wide receiver Jalen Lott, and edge rusher Anthony Jones.

Adding Henry would have given Oregon coach Dan Lanning the top wideout in the class and a second five-star receiver to go along with Lott.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the sideline as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon struck gold in the 2025 class when they landed five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore. Moore is currently battling through an injury but even as a freshman this seaosn, he has been one of the Ducks best weapons.

Lott and joining Moore in 2026 with the potential of quarterback Dante Moore returning for another season in Eugene could end up being one of the best passing attacks in the entire country. The potential of adding Henry Jr. was one that certainly excited Ducks fans.

Near National Signing Day Flip

Ohio State Buckeyes commit Chris Henry Jr. of Mater Dei High School in California walks across the sideline prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was a busy week when it came to Chris Henry Jr. The long-time Ohio State commit did not sign with a school and instead put out a statement on his social media on Wednesday.

“I have not signed yet. Still trying to weigh my options due to coaching changes,” Henry posted on X. “I just want to make the right decision for my future. Gods plan.”

Rivals reporters Steve Wiltfong, Greg Biggins, Adam Gorney and Sam Spiegelman all predicted Henry to Oregon on Thursday before his eventual decision on Friday. In the end, Henry Jr. decided to stick with his commitment to Ohio State.