Why Oregon Can Still Flip 5-Star Recruit Chris Henry Jr.

The early signing period for recruiting is known to bring excitement throughout the nation. The Oregon Ducks and Dan Lanning are building a talented 2026 recruiting class, and even with elite commits, the program is not done trying to bring in players.

One of the most notable players Oregon is pushing for is five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. Despite being locked in with the Buckeyes, Henry Jr. has not officially signed with Ohio State. He was announced as a Buckeyes commit at Mater Dei High School's signing ceremony, but Ohio State has not yet announced his commitment.

On3's Greg Biggins reported on Wednesday that Henry Jr. was surprised by Ohio State offensive coordinator's decision to leave for USF, potentially giving Oregon or USC an opportunity to flip the five star.

Ducks fans know all too well that a recruitment isn't over until a prospect signs, and even then flips can still happen.

One Year Since Dallas Wilson’s Flip

Nov 29, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Florida Gators wide receiver Dallas Wilson has finished his true freshman season, but it was just a year ago that he was committed to the Oregon Ducks. Wilson committed to Oregon in January 2023, and on Dec. 4, 2024, Wilson signed with the Ducks.

Wilson was a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 41 recruit in the nation, No. 8 wide receiver, and the No. 5 player from Florida. There was immense excitement surrounding Wilson’s commitment, but his time being signed with Oregon was not long.

The Gators made a big push for Wilson, a Florida native, but the receiver chose to sign with the Oregon Ducks during the early signing period. The Ducks faced a tough blow when, just a couple of weeks later, Wilson requested to be released by Oregon, and he signed with the Florida Gators instead.

Oct 18, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Dallas Wilson (6) looks on before a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Fortunately for the Ducks, Oregon recruited five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore, who has since broken out in his true freshman season. With the early signing period, the Ducks know that not only do they have to continue to show recruits Oregon is the place to be, but it is not too late to push for the top recruits.

MORE: Internal and External Candidates Who Could Replace Oregon’s Will Stein

MORE: What Bo Nix's Comments Reveal About Marcus Mariota's Reputation

MORE: Impact Of Oregon Ducks Losing Offensive Coordinator Will Stein To Kentucky

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Pursuit Of Chris Henry Jr. Is Not Over

Chris Henry Jr., Mater Dei wide receiver, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks can continue to push for the elite wide receiver. Henry Jr. has a couple of connections to Oregon, with former teammates of his being on the roster. Both running back Jordon Davison and linebacker Nasir Wyatt played with Henry Jr. at Mater Dei.

Moore may be a true freshman, but he had a stellar regular season, looking to help the team compete in the College Football Playoff. Moore has taken to social media to help sway Henry Jr. to commit to Oregon, and if the two were to play on the same team, the Ducks could have one of the best wide receiver duos in college football next season.

Ohio State’s offensive coordinator Brian Hartline is expected to become the next head coach of South Florida, which could play a factor in Henry Jr.’s commitment as well. With the changes at Ohio State, the Oregon Ducks have the chance to flip the Buckeyes’ commit.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning arrives at the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon understands that it is critical to keep pushing for elite recruits no matter their commitment. After losing Wilson after he signed last year, Lanning and the Ducks understand the fight is never over.

The Oregon Ducks currently have 21 commits from the class of 2026. Per On3, Oregon’s recruiting class ranks No. 3 in the nation and No. 2 in the Big Ten. The early signing period has just begun, and Oregon can still make some big swings.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES