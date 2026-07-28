Potential Christian Gonzalez Contract Would Land Him in Elite Oregon Company

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez is seeking a big payday as the 2026 NFL season approaches. Where would a new deal land Gonzalez among the highest paid former Oregon Ducks players in the NFL?

Christian Gonzalez to Become Highest-Paid Patriot?

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) arrives at the practice field for minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Christian Gonzalez played one season for Oregon in 2022 after previously playing for the Colorado Buffaloes. As a Duck, Gonzalez had 50 total tackles, four interceptions, one tackle for loss, and seven passes defended. He was named First-team All-Pac-12. After the season concluded, Gonzalez declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and was selected No. 17 over by the Patriots.

Gonzalez now has three years of NFL experience under his belt. In 38 total games including the postseason, he has 164 total tackles, 31 passes defended, four interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown. In 2024, Gonzalez was named Second-team All-Pro. In 2025, he was named a Pro Bowler and helped lead the Patriots to a Super Bowl appearance.

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

As the 2026 season comes around, Gonzalez is in line for a big contract extension. The Patriots have reportedly offered him the largest contract in their franchise’s history, according to their owner Robert Kraft.

“We love him as a player, as a person. That’s why we’ve made an offer to him that makes him the highest-paid player ever to play that position in the NFL. And coincidently, it’s the highest in Patriots franchise history,” Kraft said to reporters at training camp. “We hope he’ll be with us for a long time.”

Robert Kraft on Christian Gonzalez: Patriots love him, made him offer as highest-paid CB, richest contract in franchise history, and hope he is with us for a long time. pic.twitter.com/bxRsdDkHvQ — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 25, 2026

The current highest contract for a cornerback in the NFL is Los Angeles Rams cornerback Trent McDuffie, who signed a four-year, $124 million contact this offseason. If Gonzalez were to sign a deal that exceeds this price tag, where would that put him among former Ducks with big NFL contracts?

Highest Paid Oregon Ducks in NFL

Jun 17, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert at press conference during minicamp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The two biggest contracts in the NFL that are former Ducks belong to Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Penei Sewell.

Justin Herbert is in the midst of a five-year, $262 million deal with the Chargers, making him the highest paid Duck in the NFL. He is also the highest paid player in Chargers history.

Herbert played for Oregon from 2016-2020, throwing for 10,541 yards with 95 touchdowns. After the 2019 season came to a close, he entered the 2020 NFL Draft and was selected by the Chargers at No. 6 overall. He was named the 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and has been named a Pro Bowler twice (2021 and 2025).

The second highest paid Duck in the NFL is Sewell. Sewell has a four-year, $112 million contract with the Lions.

Jun 17, 2026; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) grabs his helmet to walk to his practice station after finishing stretching during the Detroit Lions veteran’s minicamp at the Allen Park Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sewell was with Oregon from 2018-2020. In 2019, he was named First-team All-Pac-12 and a Unanimous All-American. He entered the 2021 NFL Draft and was selected No. 7 overall by the Lions. So far in Sewell’s NFL career, he has been named First-team All-Pro three times and a Pro Bowler four times.

If Gonzalez ends up being the highest paid cornerback in the NFL like Kraft said he's been offered, his contract would be the second highest among Oregon players, behind only Herbert. Both Herbert and Gonzalez would also be the highest paid players in each their current franchise's history.

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