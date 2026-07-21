Former Oregon Ducks Ranked With Best Young NFL Stars

CBS Sports revealed their Top 25 NFL players age 25 and under. Two former Oregon Ducks stars made the list.

3. Penei Sewell, Offensive Lineman

Nov 23, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the New York Giants at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CBS Sports ranks Penei Sewell as the third best player at 25 years old or younger. Sewell will only be eligible for this list for a few more months, as he will be turning 26 years old in early October.

Sewell has played all five seasons of his NFL career with the Detroit Lions and has established himself as one of the best offensive tackles in the league. Sewell is a three-time First-team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler.

He played for Oregon from 2018-2020. In Sewell’s time in Eugene, he was named a Unanimous All-American and First-team All-Pac-12. Sewell was selected No. 7 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Lions.

13. Christian Gonzalez, Defensive Back

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) takes questions from the media at minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

24 year old cornerback Christian Gonzalez is the 13th ranked player on this list. Gonzalez just wrapped up his third season in the NFL with the New England Patriots. In 34 regular season games played as a pro, he has 145 total tackles, 24 passes defended, three interceptions, one fumble recovery, one fumble returned for a touchdown, three tackles for loss, one sack.

Gonzalez was a key piece of the Patriots defense during their run to the Super Bowl in 2025, leading the NFL in passes defended during the playoffs with seven. He was named Second-team All-Pro in 2024 and a Pro Bowler in 2025.

Prior to New England, Gonzalez played one season with the Ducks in 2022 after he transferred from the Colorado Buffaloes. In his lone year with Oregon, Gonzalez had 50 total tackles, seven passes defended, and four interceptions. He was named First-team All-Pac-12 and declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Gonzalez was selected No. 17 overall by the Patriots.

Oregon Ducks Players Dominating NFL Draft Boards

Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Since 2024, there have been 25 Oregon players selected in NFL Drafts. It includes a program record of 10 players being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. This trend of a high number of Oregon players being drafted does not look to be ending anytime soon.

According to NFL Mock Draft Database, there are 11 Ducks projected to be selected in the 2027 NFL Draft. This would be a new program record, topping the 10 picked in the 2025 Draft. Here are the 11 Oregon players they project getting picked and in which round.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates after a reception during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

First Round

-Dante Moore, Quarterback

-A'Mauri Washington, Defensive Lineman

-Jamari Johnson, Tight End

-Matayo Uiagalelei, Edge Rusher

Second Round

-Koi Perich, Safety

-Iapani Laloulu, Interior Offensive Lineman

Third Round

-Teitum Tuioti, Edge Rusher

-Bear Alexander, Defensive Lineman

Fifth Round

-Aaron Scott Jr., Cornerback

-Evan Stewart, Wide Receiver

Seventh Round

-Elijah Rushing, Edge Rusher

With this many projected pros on the team, Oregon should find themselves in the College Football Playoff for the third straight season. The Ducks have taken a step closer to a national championship over the past two years, losing in the quarterfinal in 2024 and the semifinal in 2025. How will 2026 play out?

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