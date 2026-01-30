Justin Herbert Critics Won't Like Fred Warner's Take

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has built a reputation as one of the NFL’s most talented passers, but the lack of an NFL playoff victory has left him under intense scrutiny. Critics question whether Herbert can lead his team into the postseason, while Chargers (and Oregon) fans hold out hope for a breakthrough.

San Fransisco 49ers star linebacker Fred Warner, who has faced Herbert on the field, offers a revealing perspective. His insights give a rare look at Herbert from the viewpoint of an elite defender, offering context that goes beyond stats and "hot take" headlines.

Nov 2, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Fred Warner Shuts Down the Justin Herbert Haters

The Eugene-native and former Oregon quarterback Herbert has an 0-3 career playoff record. There is no sugar coating the stats from the three wildcard round losses... Herbert has thrown for two touchdowns and four interceptions, while being sacked 13 times.

Herbert's deck of cards has not exactly been full. Brutal injuries to two All-Pro offensive tackles, Joe Alt & Rashawn Slater, eroded the pass protection this season. During those postseason games, pass catchers have had untimely drops, with an inconsistent running game.

While many debate Herbert and the Chargers' dissappointing playoff performances, his reputation in the league among peers is notable.

Warner called Herbert "one of the best quarterbacks in the league" on the The Ryen Russillo Show.

"I don't know what the knock on him would be? The fact that he can't win in the playoffs - Is that what it is? I mean, at the end of the day, winning in the playoffs is a team situation. It's not necessarily just about the quarterback," Warner continued.

"If you just look at an X's and O's standpoint of watching the position and watching him play and the throws that he's able to make. Having played against him myself and seeing it up close and personal, this dude is unreal. He makes plays that a lot of quarterbacks in this league just can't make.

He's like 6'6", can run, toughness. Like, he has everything you want," Warner said.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks on before the game against the New England Patriots in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Warner's point is valid and the future does look to be trending in the right direction for Herbert. The Chargers hired a new offensive coordinator in Mike McDaniel (former Miami Dolphins coach). McDaniel and coach Jim Harbaugh are on the same page about needing to put Herbert in the best situation to succeed so that he can reach his potential.

... Which is music to the ears of Ducks fans who root for Herbert on Sundays.

Beloved Oregon Duck

After the most recent playoff loss to the New England Patriots, Herbert showed the accountability and leadership that Oregon fans know all-too well from his time as a Duck.

“I didn’t play well enough and didn’t make any plays,”Herbert said in the post-game press conference. “When it mattered most, we didn’t score any points.”

Even years after his Ducks career, Herbert’s presence is still felt on game days in Eugene. Many Oregon fans continue to wear his jersey at Autzen Stadium, and it’s not unusual to spot a few Herbert jerseys making the trek all the way to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, hugs Los Angeles Chargers quarterback and former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Herbert also spends time in Eugene during the NFL offseason. The Oregonian supported his brother, Patrick Herbert, at the Ducks' Pro Day. Oregon coach Dan Lanning commented the impact of having Herbert in attendance, as well as fellow former Duck, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.

"You hope that we get to continue to create special moments like that," Lanning said. "I would say proof's in the pudding, right? And you look around here, if you're a great quarterback and you come to the University of Oregon, you've got a chance to have a lot of success. A chance to go perform in pro days, get drafted high, and go have the opportunity to play in the NFL."

Herbert, Nix, Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota, Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel and New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough all played for the Ducks, who are earning a reputation as a budding Quarterback University.

Herbert is the Oregon program’s all-time leader in pass completions (827) and pass attempts (1,293). He holds the program record for most touchdown passes (54) and passing yards (5,904) inside Autzen Stadium.