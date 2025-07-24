Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Cut Plans Revealed
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders star in one of the hottest NFL storylines as training camps begin. Will Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry cut one of the rookies or trade veteran quarterbacks Kenny Pickett or Joe Flacco? Could the Browns keep all four quarterbacks on the roster?
Berry and Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski are simultaneously in one of the most enviably and strange positions in the NFL as they sort through a crowded quarterbacks room and divide reps. Cleveland may be field phone calls before the NFL trade deadline, as there will undoubtedly be unfortunate injuries throughout training camp and the season.
Former Oregon Ducks star Gabriel and fifth-round NFL Draft pick Sanders will make the team, according to an NFL insider who is confident Berry will not chance the waiver wire and potential for any of the other 31 NFL teams to sign them.
NFL Insider Predicts Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Won't Be Cut
"If Dillon Gabriel wins the battle against Shedeur Sanders in the battle of the rookies, I actually don't see Shedeur Sanders going to the practice squad. If Shedeur Sanders beats Dillon Gabriel, I don't see Dillon Gabriel going to the practice squad. And I also don't see the Cleveland Browns keeping four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster..." said lead NFL insider for CBS Jonathan Jones.
Jones doesn't specify which rookie will "beat" out the other but rather, that neither will be headed to the practice squad or cut.
"Well, who goes? The answer to that is whoever is the loser of Joe Flacco versus Kenny Pickett. Andrew Berry, the general manager of the Cleveland Browns, he loathes cutting his draft picks. This is a team that always holds on to its draft picks far more than average NFL team," Jones continued on CBS Sports.
It appears Jones is confident in his prediction that one of the veterans may not make the roster.
Berry is open to keeping all four quarterbacks on the roster, "if they play well enough," according to Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports.
Gabriel Surprising Browns Already
After drafting Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Cleveland surprised many by selecting former Colorado Buffaloes star Sanders in the fifth round. Each rookie has had a strong NFL offseason so far with a real shot at winning the starting job.
The newest Browns report highlights how impressed the team has been with Gabriel's "processing time" and "decision making" per NFL reporter Judy Bautista.
“They were impressed with his processing speed to the point where they said in the spring they were putting more on his plate than they initially thought they were going to do for him,” Bautista said. “They kept giving him more information because he was absorbing so much.
Gabriel quickly adjusting to the NFL is not a surprise to Oregon fans, who watched Gabriel swiftly become the Ducks leader on offense. A sixth-year senior, Gabriel transferred to the Ducks for one season, leading Oregon to its first-ever 13-0 start and the Big Ten Championship.
Gabriel's Mindset As Cleveland Browns Training Camp Begins
Gabriel's opportunity to climb the depth chart begins at training camp. Rookies reported to Browns training camp on July 18 and veterans reported on July 22. Cleveland's first practice available to fans begins on July 25. Cleveland's first preseason game is on Aug. 8 against the Carolina Panthers.
In Cleveland's first practice, Gabriel finished going 6 of 7 passing for one touchdown and no interceptions during live team drills. He was the only quarterback to throw a touchdown on Wednesday, per ESPN Cleveland.
Gabriel is up for the challenge of the competition.
"I think this is definitely a place where I thrive," Gabriel said. "This is where I thrive, being in a team environment. That's how you play the game of football."
"I have just been approaching it like that and am eager to learn each and every day and approach this like I'm a student," Gabriel said.
Whether Gabriel is named Cleveland's starting quarterback or somehow ends up on another team, Oregon Ducks fans will be following along and cheering on their Heisman Trophy finalist.