Ducks Digest

How Bucky Irving Can Turn His Injury Into a Comeback Story

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving has been out with an injury since week 4 of the NFL season. The former Oregon Ducks running back is set to make his return, and his mindset through the injury can lead to a big comeback story.

Angela Miele

Jul 31, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Jul 31, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving has not played since week 4 of the NFL season after suffering a shoulder and ankle injury. Irving returned to practice in week 11 and will play his first game back since sustaining his injuries against the Arizona Cardinals.

The former Oregon Ducks running back is in his second season in the NFL after having a breakout rookie year. Irving has not played since the final week of September, and ahead of facing the Cardinals, he expressed the struggle of being sidelined with an injury.

Oregon Ducks Tampa Bay Buccaneers Bucky Irving Injury Baker Mayfield College Football NFC South Big Ten NFL Draft Cardinals
Oct 21, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving (0) leaves the field after a win against the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

“It’s tough, man, your first time being hurt. I mean, when I step onto that field like I always say, I don’t take this game for granted, man. I love what I do every day, I love my teammates, and when I go out there I play, and I show them that each and every time that I get the ball I’m tryna make plays and make things happen for this organization and this team,” Irving said while speaking to the media ahead of her first game back.

“When God takes something away from you, and he’s telling you to get more close to him and just lean on him,” Irving said. “Everything was all right cause I had the right people around me.”

With Irving’s mindset coming back from his injury, he has the potential to have a big comeback throughout the final stretch of the season.

Bucky Irving’s Time With Oregon Ducks Shows Strong Mindset

Oregon Ducks Tampa Bay Buccaneers Bucky Irving Injury Baker Mayfield College Football NFC South Big Ten NFL Draft Cardinals
Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving (0) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Irving transferred to Oregon in 2022, and in his first couple of games, he did not see many snaps. The Ducks opened up the 2022 season against the Georgia Bulldogs, and Irving had just five carries and two receptions. In week two against the Eastern Washington Eagles, he had just eight carries. 

He earned consistent reps after that, with his best season occurring in 2023, and used his ability to catch to help him perform at a high level. In 2023, he never played a game where he had fewer than two receptions. Irving found a way to get involved with Oregon’s offense and helped lead the team to a 12-2 record.

MORE: Dan Lanning Addresses Injuries to Key Oregon Ducks Starters

MORE: Why Oregon Ducks Want No. 6 or No. 7 Seed In College Football Playoff

MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Unleashes Intensity in USC Pregame Speech 

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

In 2023 with Oregon, Irving earned 1,180 passing yards and 11 touchdowns. He also had 56 receptions for 413 yards and two touchdowns. After two years with Oregon, Irving declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, when the Buccaneers selected him in the fourth round.

Oregon Ducks Tampa Bay Buccaneers Bucky Irving Injury Baker Mayfield College Football NFC South Big Ten NFL Draft Cardinals
Sep 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

How Bucky Irving’s Mindset Through Injury Sets Up For A Big Comeback

After two weeks of practice, Oregon fans can see the former Duck take the field in the NFL again in week 13 against the Cardinals. Irving suffered both a shoulder and an ankle injury, but Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles explained the ankle has been good to go. It was the shoulder injury that kept Irving out, which means the running back has been able to run and should be in shape to take off during his return.

Irving could be coming back at the perfect time for the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has faced several injuries, including to quarterback Baker Mayfield. The status of Mayfield is questionable, which makes having the team’s No. 1 running back returning critical.

Oregon Ducks Tampa Bay Buccaneers Bucky Irving Injury Baker Mayfield College Football NFC South Big Ten NFL Draft Cardinals
Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) celebrates after a 54-yard run in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Irving’s ability to catch will also help open up the offense upon his return. Through the first four games, Irving rushed for 237 yards. He still leads the team with the highest average of rushing yards per game (59.3), and with his health, Irving is ready for a big comeback.

Irving’s mindset through his injury was not taking playing for granted. With that, he is ready to do everything he can to help the Buccaneers win not just this week, but throughout the final stretch of the season. Tampa Bay is 6-5, leading the NFC South, but with just six wins, the Buccaneers need a strong finish to ensure a division win.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

feed

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

Home/Football