How Bucky Irving Can Turn His Injury Into a Comeback Story
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving has not played since week 4 of the NFL season after suffering a shoulder and ankle injury. Irving returned to practice in week 11 and will play his first game back since sustaining his injuries against the Arizona Cardinals.
The former Oregon Ducks running back is in his second season in the NFL after having a breakout rookie year. Irving has not played since the final week of September, and ahead of facing the Cardinals, he expressed the struggle of being sidelined with an injury.
“It’s tough, man, your first time being hurt. I mean, when I step onto that field like I always say, I don’t take this game for granted, man. I love what I do every day, I love my teammates, and when I go out there I play, and I show them that each and every time that I get the ball I’m tryna make plays and make things happen for this organization and this team,” Irving said while speaking to the media ahead of her first game back.
“When God takes something away from you, and he’s telling you to get more close to him and just lean on him,” Irving said. “Everything was all right cause I had the right people around me.”
With Irving’s mindset coming back from his injury, he has the potential to have a big comeback throughout the final stretch of the season.
Bucky Irving’s Time With Oregon Ducks Shows Strong Mindset
Irving transferred to Oregon in 2022, and in his first couple of games, he did not see many snaps. The Ducks opened up the 2022 season against the Georgia Bulldogs, and Irving had just five carries and two receptions. In week two against the Eastern Washington Eagles, he had just eight carries.
He earned consistent reps after that, with his best season occurring in 2023, and used his ability to catch to help him perform at a high level. In 2023, he never played a game where he had fewer than two receptions. Irving found a way to get involved with Oregon’s offense and helped lead the team to a 12-2 record.
In 2023 with Oregon, Irving earned 1,180 passing yards and 11 touchdowns. He also had 56 receptions for 413 yards and two touchdowns. After two years with Oregon, Irving declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, when the Buccaneers selected him in the fourth round.
How Bucky Irving’s Mindset Through Injury Sets Up For A Big Comeback
After two weeks of practice, Oregon fans can see the former Duck take the field in the NFL again in week 13 against the Cardinals. Irving suffered both a shoulder and an ankle injury, but Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles explained the ankle has been good to go. It was the shoulder injury that kept Irving out, which means the running back has been able to run and should be in shape to take off during his return.
Irving could be coming back at the perfect time for the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has faced several injuries, including to quarterback Baker Mayfield. The status of Mayfield is questionable, which makes having the team’s No. 1 running back returning critical.
Irving’s ability to catch will also help open up the offense upon his return. Through the first four games, Irving rushed for 237 yards. He still leads the team with the highest average of rushing yards per game (59.3), and with his health, Irving is ready for a big comeback.
Irving’s mindset through his injury was not taking playing for granted. With that, he is ready to do everything he can to help the Buccaneers win not just this week, but throughout the final stretch of the season. Tampa Bay is 6-5, leading the NFC South, but with just six wins, the Buccaneers need a strong finish to ensure a division win.